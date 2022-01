I recently showed some photographs in the Gear Factory at a festival. The volunteers did a fantastic job showcasing all types of artistic talent. Most of the credit for this and past events at the Gear Factory belongs to owner Rick Destito, who is a true friend of artists in Syracuse. Over many years of slow and steady progress, he has transformed a historic building into a thriving art center with common art working spaces, lofts, apartments and businesses.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO