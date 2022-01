The stock price of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ODT) fell by over 17% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ODT) fell by over 17% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Odonate Therapeutics announcing that on January 6, 2022, it received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying Odonate that Nasdaq believes that Odonate is a “public shell” pursuant to Listing Rule 5101, and that the continued listing of its securities is no longer warranted.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO