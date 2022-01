Inflation made every American’s life a little bit harder last year, but those who were in the market for a new or used vehicle may have noticed the biggest price increases. According to a new report from The Guardian, various costs related to purchasing, renting, maintaining and insuring vehicles saw the biggest price increases last year as inflation rates rose. The average cost of a used car rose 31.4 percent from November 2020 to November 2021, while car and truck rental costs rose by 37.2 percent year-over-year. This was nothing compared to motor fuel, though, which was 58 percent more expensive in November 2021 than during the same time period in 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO