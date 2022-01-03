5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 17 Win Over Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams won their fifth consecutive game, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 in Week 17 after overcoming three turnovers by quarterback Matthew Stafford. It was a win that required a late fourth quarter comeback after the Rams trailed for three and a half quarters.

With a win over Baltimore and the Cardinals defeating the Cowboys, L.A. has moved into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Here are five key takeaways from the Rams' last-minute win over the Ravens:

1. Matthew Stafford must snap out of his turnover spree

Stafford has thrown five interceptions and committed one fumble across his last eight quarters of football. Sure, the Rams have won their last two contest in which these turnovers occurred, but in order to make a run through the playoff-caliber teams that they'll face, Stafford must protect the football to a better extent than he's currently doing. What's even more daunting is the fact that of Stafford's 15 interceptions this season, four of them have been returned for a touchdown. While the Rams have been able to overcome double-digit deficits in each of the last two games, that may not be attainable once the playoffs begin and they're facing teams of higher stature.

2. The Rams' in-season acquisitions delivered when it mattered most

The Rams added pass rusher Von Miller via trade and signed wide receiver Odell Bekcham Jr. in-season to uplift their roster. Both players were pivotal for the Rams' to collect their 12th victory of the season. Beckham logged five catches for 39 yards, including the touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone to put the Rams ahead with under one minute left in regulation. Meanwhile, Miller put together his best game since joining the team, registering five tackles, three TFLs, two sacks and three quarterback hits. Specifically, Miller brought down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley for a sack on Baltimore's final drive when attempting to rally back from behind, which ultimately put the game out of reach.

3. Troy Reeder played one of his best games

The Rams lost rookie inside linebacker Ernest Jones to short-term injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, forcing the team to turn to Reeder for an expanded role. Reeder has been hit and miss this season with moments where he looks like a full-time starter and others that indicate he's a liability in certain avenues. On Sunday in Baltimore, Reeder played one of his best games, collecting 10 tackles, one TFL, one sack and one quarterback hit. Reeder's sack came just ahead of halftime, forcing the Ravens to settle for a field goal instead of extending their drive.

4. The Rams' pass rush proved why they’re considered 'elite'

With quarterback Lamar Jackson ruled out while he deals with an ankle injury, Huntley got the start and was efficient at times, using his dual-threat ability to his benefit. However, the Rams' pass rush put their mark on the game in key moments, sacking him five times and logging seven quarterback hits. Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald split a sack, Miller had two and A’Shawn Robinson achieved his first sack of the season. It was a complete effort by the Rams' pass-rushing group that held the Ravens to completing just four of their 14 third down attempts.

5. Even when the Rams aren't at their best, they've shown the ability to find ways to win

It's been two gritty wins over the last two weeks that haven’t been the prettiest showing from the Rams. The offense has looked out of sync for great lengths of time but other areas of the team have picked up the slack. Last week it was Brandon Powell who took a punt return back for 61 yards and a touchdown. This week it was the Rams' defense to carry the team when the offense scuffled. That shows the team's relentless effort to not waver when things aren't going accordingly, and that speaks to the culture and coaching staff that the Rams have at their disposal.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.