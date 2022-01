(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Outcry as Australia bars Djokovic over vaccination status. World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday amid a storm of protest about a decision to grant him a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open. The tennis star was transported to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne after being held at the city’s airport overnight and was told he would be removed from the country later on Thursday, a source close to the tournament told Reuters.

