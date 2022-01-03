ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis urges Biden administration to send Florida more monoclonal antibodies

By Kirby Wilson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a monoclonal antibody treatment center at the Barnstorm Theater in The Villages on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging the federal government to send between 30,000 and 40,000 more doses of monoclonal antibody treatments to Florida.

The call from Florida’s top elected official comes as COVID-19 cases climb to record heights. It also comes amid renewed tension between state and federal officials over the monoclonal treatments, which are given to vulnerable patients after exposure to COVID-19.

“We have the ability, and we will, immediately turn on additional sites as soon as the federal government gives us the supply,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Fort Lauderdale.

The governor said his administration would set up additional state-run monoclonal antibody sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties and a site in central Florida if the state gets enough doses from the federal government.

Federal data shows that the state’s hospitals have more than 12,000 doses of Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody treatments on hand.

However, some patients have complained in recent days that the state-run sites — which offer the treatments for free — are not sufficiently stocked with the treatments to meet patient demand.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your zip code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

Tampa Bay Times coronavirus coverage

KIDS AND VACCINES: Got questions about vaccinating your kid? Here are some answers.

BOOSTER SHOTS: Confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide will help.

BOOSTER QUESTIONS: Are there side effects? Why do I need it? Here’s the answers to your questions.

PROTECTING SENIORS: Here’s how seniors can stay safe from the virus.

NEED TREATMENT: Find a monoclonal antibody site here.

COVID AND THE FLU: Get a flu shot and the COVID vaccine to avoid a ‘twindemic.’

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

A TRIBUTE TO FLORIDIANS TAKEN BY THE CORONAVIRUS: They were parents and retirees, police officers and doctors, imperfect but loved deeply.

HAVE A TIP?: Send us confidential news tips.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments

Debbie
4d ago

Well for a governor who tells the millions of people in Florida that Covid isn't a problem, he's asking the feds for monoclonal treatments? Biden has no control over this treatment. Deathsantis has stock in that drug company, let him ask them!

Reply(12)
31
Mbracechange
5d ago

Monoclonal antibodies alone will not do too much it takes well trained staff to administer it IV staff we do not have. The best course is vaccination period. I get that it is not popular politically but the virus belongs to no political party and does not care

Reply(8)
16
Allen101
4d ago

First thing the Florida Governor should do is try to protect the people in Florida with a few rules on wearing masks.There is know use in giving him anything until he tries to stop the spread of the virus.All he cares about is letting the people spread the virus.

Reply(2)
25
