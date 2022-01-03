DeSantis urges Biden administration to send Florida more monoclonal antibodies

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a monoclonal antibody treatment center at the Barnstorm Theater in The Villages on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging the federal government to send between 30,000 and 40,000 more doses of monoclonal antibody treatments to Florida.

The call from Florida’s top elected official comes as COVID-19 cases climb to record heights. It also comes amid renewed tension between state and federal officials over the monoclonal treatments, which are given to vulnerable patients after exposure to COVID-19.

“We have the ability, and we will, immediately turn on additional sites as soon as the federal government gives us the supply,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Fort Lauderdale.

The governor said his administration would set up additional state-run monoclonal antibody sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties and a site in central Florida if the state gets enough doses from the federal government.

Federal data shows that the state’s hospitals have more than 12,000 doses of Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody treatments on hand.

However, some patients have complained in recent days that the state-run sites — which offer the treatments for free — are not sufficiently stocked with the treatments to meet patient demand.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

