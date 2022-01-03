Officials identified 20-year-old Gerardo Aguilar who died after a crash on Mt. View Road (Nashville, TN)
Authorities identified 20-year-old Gerardo Aguilar, from Nashville, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident Friday morning.
The fatal car crash took place on Mt. View Road. According to the investigation reports, Gerardo Aguilar was driving his Nissan Altima on Mt. View Road [...]
