Nashville, TN

Officials identified 20-year-old Gerardo Aguilar who died after a crash on Mt. View Road (Nashville, TN)

 5 days ago

Officials identified 20-year-old Gerardo Aguilar who died after a crash on Mt. View Road (Nashville, TN)

Authorities identified 20-year-old Gerardo Aguilar, from Nashville, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident Friday morning.

The fatal car crash took place on Mt. View Road. According to the investigation reports, Gerardo Aguilar was driving his Nissan Altima on Mt. View Road [...]

January 3, 2022

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

