Bob Stoops Bleacher Report's 'Interim of the Week' after 47-32 Alamo Bowl win

By John Williams
 5 days ago
When you look back on the 2021 season, many moments and emotions will come to mind. It was a roller coaster ride. From close wins over unranked opponents to the Baylor and Oklahoma State losses to the coaching transition, the Oklahoma Sooners saw it all in 2021.

And one of the best moments in program history happened after Lincoln Riley stepped down, and that was the return of Bob Stoops. Over a 24 hour period, from the Bedlam loss to Riley leaving for USC, the Sooners were dealt haymaker after haymaker. When Stoops stepped to the podium the Monday after, he was the hand reaching down to pick Oklahoma up off the mat.

With home visits opening up and the early signing period just around the corner, Stoops’ return steadied the Sooners’ ship as it prepared for the offseason and allowed the Oklahoma administration to go through their coaching search without feeling rushed. All because they had a steady hand at the wheel.

The Oklahoma Sooners reaped the rewards of Stoops –along with the remaining Oklahoma assistants — efforts on the recruiting trail and with Brent Venables taking the helm were able to return the Sooners to the top 10 in 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings for the 2022 recruiting cycle with a month left till National Signing Day.

And Stoops and the Oklahoma Sooners were rewarded for keeping it together with a fantastic effort from the players en route to a 47-32 win over the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl. Stoops was named “Interim of the Week” by Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon for his efforts.

After the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC, Oklahoma needed an interim coach. While the administration conducted the search for his replacement, a familiar face—Sooners legend Bob Stoops—temporarily took control of the program.

Caleb Williams tossed three touchdowns, while Kennedy Brooks scampered for 142 yards and three scores in the Alamo Bowl victory. Oklahoma built a 30-3 halftime lead en route to a 47-32 triumph, handing Stoops a memorable win as the program begins the transition from Riley to Brent Venables. – David Kenyon

Bob Stoops was the perfect man to lead the Oklahoma Sooners through the bowl season in an offseason that was filled with turmoil and defection. Now, he gets to jump back into the golf cart and ride off into the sunset of his preferred golf course, once again, going out on top.

