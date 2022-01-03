ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Mom: Boy, 5, killed as he jumped on bed in drive-by shooting

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy killed in a shooting at his South Carolina home last month says her son was hit as he jumped on his bed by one shot that came through the wall.

Deanna Frazier told The Island Packet of Hilton Head the shooting stunned everyone in the house in Ridgeland and no one else was hurt.

Jasper County deputies say DeAndre Robinson was killed Dec. 28 when someone fired shots in a drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been made and state agents are helping with the investigation.

