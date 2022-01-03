ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate shooting that left one injured in east Columbus

By Orri Benatar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening in east Columbus that left one person injured.

Police say the victim and his companion pulled into the parking lot at the Independence Village Shopping Center at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Both got out of their vehicle when suspects began firing at them several times from inside a car, according to police.

Police report the victim was struck several times in the lower abdomen and legs and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not named or determined any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Det. Ian Pruitt at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

