Person hospitalized after being shot in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest in Old Town late Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after 3:45 pm., officials arrived to the area of Northwest Second Avenue where they found the victim. Medics tended to the person’s wound. Officials said the person was alive and breathing when they were taken to a local hospital.

Officials said this is an active investigation.

