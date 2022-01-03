ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Person hospitalized after being shot in Old Town

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuLcf_0dbc19yN00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest in Old Town late Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after 3:45 pm., officials arrived to the area of Northwest Second Avenue where they found the victim. Medics tended to the person’s wound. Officials said the person was alive and breathing when they were taken to a local hospital.

Officials said this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOIN 6 News

Vancouver dispensary robbed at gunpoint offers $5k reward

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man clad in a Halloween mask held two employees at gunpoint Tuesday night as he robbed Craft Cannabis in Vancouver, the shop’s owner told KOIN 6 News. General Manager Chris Olen said the man entered the dispensary around 10:45 pm while two of his employees were closing. “They were just […]
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Weather#Old Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy