Marjorie Taylor Greene says Facebook suspended her account for 24 hours

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APzZp_0dbc0KYu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kgsew_0dbc0KYu00
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a news conference in Washington on June 14 to apologize for her remarks equating mask mandates with the Holocaust.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday said that Facebook suspended her account for 24 hours.
  • "This is beyond censorship of speech," she wrote on the conservative social-media platform Gettr.
  • Greene's personal Twitter account was permanently suspended on Sunday over COVID-19 misinformation.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday said that Facebook suspended her account for 24 hours, a day after Twitter permanently suspended her personal account after she spread COVID-19 misinformation.

The Georgia Republican posted a statement on Gettr, the conservative social-media platform launched by Jason Miller, who was the chief spokesperson for former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and a senior advisor for his 2020 campaign.

"Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me. This is beyond censorship of speech. I'm an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution," Greene wrote.

She continued: "Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation? When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what's not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people."

Greene shared a screenshot that said: "You can't post or comment for 24 hours. This is because you previously posted something that didn't follow our Community Standards."

In a statement, Meta — Facebook's parent company — responded to the temporary suspension of Greene's account.

"A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies," a Meta spokesperson said.

Since taking office last year, Greene has become a lightning rod of controversy on Capitol Hill, from her confrontations with fellow lawmakers to her endorsement of political violence on social media.

Last February, only weeks after assuming office, she was stripped of her committee assignments, an extraordinary move taken by the Democratic-controlled House after the congresswoman promoted a range of conspiracy theories and her inflammatory online posts attracted the criticism of fellow members.

Greene has been a fierce critic of mask mandates and has repeatedly ignored the House's mask rules. Last month, The New York Times reported that the congresswoman and Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia were collectively fined over $100,000 for refusing to abide by the lower chamber's directive on face coverings put in place by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

In July, Greene compared President Joe Biden's push to vaccinate Americans against the coronavirus to the Nazi regime in Germany.

"Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people," she tweeted. "People have a choice, they don't need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can't force people to be part of the human experiment."

Since the congresswoman made that statement, the Food and Drug Administration has issued full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Greene's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz portray Capitol riot as distraction to overturning 2020 election

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives held a press conference on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the 6 January insurrection, defending President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and blaming rioters from distracting the GOP from achieving that goal.As much of the media was focused on events being held within the Capitol building itself, Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the most ardent supporters of 2020 election conspiracies on Capitol Hill, claimed that there were legitimate reasons to suspect fraud in the 2020 election while throwing the president’s own supporters who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty#Republican#Congress#Big Tech#Community Standards#Meta
The Atlantic

The Scariest Thing About Marjorie Taylor Greene

On January 3, 2021, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was sworn into office. One month later, she was removed from all her House committee assignments. Perhaps it wasn’t a huge shock that the representative who began her political career in 2017 writing about the “Clinton Kill List” for the now-defunct blog American Truth Seekers and then ran on the lie that Democrats were part of a satanic cabal (QAnon) would have so much trouble fitting in at the storied institution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Trump Lashes Out at Biden After Jan. 6 Speech

Former President Donald Trump released a blistering statement Thursday to mark the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol in response to President Joe Biden’s morning address, calling his successor’s remarks “political theater” and an attempt to distract from how Biden has “failed.”. [. Read:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
