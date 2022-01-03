ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Week 17 snap counts: Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek split time as WR3

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Rams were forced to deploy several backups and role players in the last month or so due to injuries and a massive number of COVID-19 cases. But on Sunday against the Ravens, they were almost at full strength and their starters did most of the heavy lifting as far as playing time goes.

Sean McVay didn’t use a very deep rotation on offense only deploying three players besides the 11 starters. On defense, there was a bigger mix of players used, but for the most part, nine guys played the majority of the snaps.

The snap counts from Week 17 give us an idea of the plan used by McVay against the Ravens, which barely got the job done in a 20-19 victory.

Offense

Odell Beckham Jr. has clearly ascended to the WR2 role within the Rams’ offense, playing 98% of the snaps Sunday, tied for his highest snap share since Week 12 against the Packers. Cooper Kupp unsurprisingly played every snap, catching six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The biggest surprise is that Van Jefferson only played four more snaps than Ben Skowronek. Jefferson wasn’t on the field at all during the Rams’ game-winning drive and it appears his last play came on Sony Michel’s touchdown run with 12:09 left in the game. Skowronek replaced him during that last drive, catching one pass for 15 yards with under three minutes to play. McVay didn’t say anything about Jefferson getting hurt, so it’s unclear why he wasn’t playing down the stretch.

Sony Michel played all but one snap on offense, being replaced by Jake Funk for only one play in the game. He could get a little bit of a breather in Week 18 if Cam Akers returns.

Tyler Higbee missed only two snaps as the Rams leaned heavily on 11 personnel and rarely used two-tight end sets. Kendall Blanton played just three snaps on offense.

Defense

The Rams used more players on defense than they did on offense, which is the case every week. But it still wasn’t a very deep rotation on that side of the ball. Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams played every snap, while Dont’e Deayon and David Long Jr. split time as the nickel corner. Deayon did play 12 more snaps than Long, however.

Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp never came off the field, and Nick Scott rotated in as the third safety for 21 plays, or 30% of the snaps. That’s about his usual snap share at this point in the season.

Greg Gaines was a warrior in this one, playing through a broken bone in his hand and only coming off the field for two snaps. He was in visible pain on the field and sideline but he battled through.

A’Shawn Robinson played 59% of the snaps as the third defensive lineman, his highest snap share since Week 10 against the 49ers.

Leonard Floyd and Von Miller played most of the game, staying on the field for 62 and 59 snaps, respectively. Justin Hollins and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo were the only other edge rushers, playing a combined 21 snaps.

Troy Reeder was the primary replacement for Ernest Jones, playing 96% of the snaps compared to just 28% for Travin Howard, who’s been elevated to the No. 2 linebacker spot with Jones out.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

