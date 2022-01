In 2021, shareholders of RIV voted on whether or not they would like to convert to an open-ended fund. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. The biggest news for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) in 2021 was the shareholder vote to convert to an open-end fund. Conversion to an open-end fund was a way that shareholders would be allowed to get out at the fund's net asset value. For closed-end funds, they often trade at discounts and premiums - more discounts generally than premiums.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO