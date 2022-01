A “very rare” case of bird flu has been detected in a person living in southwest England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced.The person became infected after “very close, regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they kept in and around their home over a prolonged period of time”, UKHSA said. All of their contacts have been traced and there is no evidence that others have become infected. Officials said the individual was “currently well and self-isolating”, and the World Health Organisation has been notified.Bird to human transmission of bird flu – also known as...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO