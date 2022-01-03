Packaged Salads Tied to E. Coli Outbreak in 6 States

Whenever routine testing detects the presence of harmful bacteria in food, authorities issue warnings and recalls for the impacted products. One particular strain of the E. coli bacteria is often responsible for health alerts and recalls: O157:H7. That’s the strain that Consumer Reports discovered while testing a sample of Kroger-brand ground beef. As a result, the group issued a health alert.
Dole is recalling some bagged salad products because they may be contaminated with listeria. The company announced on Dec. 22 that it was recalling a long list of packaged vegetable products after a routine test found traces of listeria monocytogenes. The products were distributed to 13 states. According to the...
More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled after a sample package tested positive for E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of E. Coli O157:H7 infections but has not yet identified a source of the pathogen. The only specific information available as of Dec. 29 is the patient count, which stands at 11. The agency reports that it has begun traceback efforts but it has not named what food or foods it is tracking.
The CDC’s third fooborne illness outbreak in the last month, an E. coli outbreak, traces to organic packaged salads sold under the store brands of the Kroger and Giant Eagle chains. Here’s what you need to know, from Thursday’s CDC update:. How widespread is this outbreak?. So...
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is announcing that some types of packaged salad products have been linked to two different listeria outbreaks. The outbreaks are linked to the products Fresh Express and Dole. The recall for Fresh Express began on...
The state Department of Health has confirmed that Washington is part of an E. coli outbreak affecting six states. The seven cases of E. coli found so far in Washington are likely linked to Simple Truth Organic Power Greens sold at QFC and Fred Meyer stores. Consumers who have this product with a best-by date through Dec. 20 should get rid of it.
The CDC’s third foodborne illness outbreak in the last month, an E. coli outbreak, traces to organic packaged salads sold under the store brands of the Kroger and Giant Eagle chains. Here’s what you need to know, from the CDC’s Dec. 30 update:. How widespread is this...
As of December 29, 2021, 13 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from six states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 27, 2021, to December 9, 2021. Sick people range in age from 4 to 79 years, with a median age of...
An E. coli outbreak in Denmark that has affected more than 60 people in less than a month has been linked to spring onions from Egypt. Enteroinvasive E. coli (EIEC) is usually associated with travel diarrhea but the 68 patients in the outbreak have not traveled abroad. An investigation by...
New year, new food recall. On January 6, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a ground beef recall due to possible E. coli contamination. The recall applies to over 28,000 pounds of ground beef products that originated at the Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. facility in Oregon on December 20 and were then shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a recall for several ground beef products due to possible E. coli contamination. The Interstate Meat Dist. products were sold at various Walmart, Kroger, WinCo Foods and Albertsons stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. . The recall includes some 28,356...
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - State and local officials in Montgomery County say they are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the area believed to be connected to a local restaurant. The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Montgomery County Office of Public Health are handling the investigation into the outbreak that...
Over 28,000 pounds of ground beef recalled Thursday by Interstate Meat Distributors. A Clackamas-based meat distributor has issued a recall of over 28,000 pounds of ground-beef product citing a possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. Interstate Meat Distributors on Dec. 20, 2021 produced the raw...
The FDA announced recalls from Fresh Express, Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket. Many bagged and boxed greens are affected, here is what you need to know. The company announced a recall on December 20th, 2021 of several bagged and boxed salad greens including labels that were branded (will say Fresh Express) and private (will be labeled as something other than Fresh Express) because of concerns of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salad greens were distributed throughout the Northeast and Midwest and the FDA has provided a full-list (including photos) of all the bags affected in the recall. Products will have either Z324 or Z350 labeled under the Use-By date on the front of the bag/box. If any of these products are in your fridge they should be thrown out immediately.
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, the US is contemplating proposing that people who have been exposed to Covid stop being isolated after five days if they have tested negative for the virus. The change might come after the Centers for Disease...
The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it received reports of eight cases of a heart inflammation called myocarditis in children ages 5 to 11 who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer-BioNTech. The agency said there had been over 7 million vaccine doses in the 5-11 age...
Comments / 0