Packaged Salads Tied to E. Coli Outbreak in 6 States

The FDA announced recalls from Fresh Express, Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket. Many bagged and boxed greens are affected, here is what you need to know. The company announced a recall on December 20th, 2021 of several bagged and boxed salad greens including labels that were branded (will say Fresh Express) and private (will be labeled as something other than Fresh Express) because of concerns of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salad greens were distributed throughout the Northeast and Midwest and the FDA has provided a full-list (including photos) of all the bags affected in the recall. Products will have either Z324 or Z350 labeled under the Use-By date on the front of the bag/box. If any of these products are in your fridge they should be thrown out immediately.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO