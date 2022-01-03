ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy reports 68,052 coronavirus cases on Monday, 140 deaths

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 68,052 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, against 61,046 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths rose...

