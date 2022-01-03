Peacemaker: HBO Max Teases John Cena Action Series from John Gunn

A new Peacemaker clip reveals why John Cena's anti-hero decided to go back to killing people. The first episode segment is called "Meet The Team," and it's clear that the vigilante is basically out on "good behavior." Instead of serving that full 30-year sentence, Peacemaker has been given some liberties as long as he can still serve the government. It's not like Amanda Waller to let someone who has those kinds of skills just sit around collecting dust. In exchange for getting him out in 4 years, Cena's contract killer will have to complete missions assigned by a shady task force. Luckily some of the support from The Suicide Squad will be along for the ride to provide technical know-how. It would be prudent to note that Peacemaker never was the sharpest tool in the shed so his companions and Eagly the Eagle will be of huge help. James Gunn seems to be crafting a rip-roaring good time.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO