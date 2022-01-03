ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Peacemaker: HBO Max Teases John Cena Action Series from John Gunn

tvseriesfinale.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacemaker arrives on HBO Max later this month, and the streaming service has released a new Red Band trailer for the series from James Gunn. Starring John Cena as Peacemaker, the series also...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Lets John Cena And James Gunn Cut Loose In A Silly ‘The Suicide Squad’ Spinoff

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - HOSTED BY ANTHONY ANDERSON - \"Jimmy Kimmel Live!\" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, July 21 included Margot Robbie, John Cena and James Gunn (\"The Suicide Squad\"), and musical guest PnB Rock feat. Swae Lee and Pink Sweats. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images) JAMES GUNN, JOHN CENA, MARGOT ROBBIE.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

18 HBO and HBO Max Original Series to Be Excited About in 2022

When discussing the fortunes of HBO (or HBO Max) in 2022, one series inevitably comes up. Yes, “House of the Dragon” — the network’s first follow-up to juggernaut fantasy series “Game of Thrones” — is debuting this year, and yes, its performance (in the ratings, on streaming, in the culture) will be studied by far more than just the executives paid to make sure the profitable franchise succeeds. But HBO has never tied its sterling reputation to a single series. After “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City” came “True Blood” and “Boardwalk Empire,” “Girls” and “Veep,” “Band of Brothers” and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Stroma
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
Robert Patrick
BGR.com

Here are all of the new DC shows and movies coming out in 2022

Don't Miss: Friday's deals: COVID-19 home tests, viral floor-cleaner from TikTok, AirPods, more 2021 was a quiet year for the DC Extended Universe. While Marvel pumped out a ton of movies and shows, DC released just one new movie. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was the only movie from DC Films to hit theaters in 2021. Other than that, Warner Bros. finally released Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, while a number of live action and animated DC shows continued their runs. 2021 is now over, but DC has plenty of new shows and movies in store for 2022. New DC...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Peacemaker (Season 1 Episode 1, 2 & 3) HBO Max, John Cena, trailer, release date

A new team and a new mission. All in the name of peace. Startattle.com – Peacemaker | HBO Max. Peacemaker explores the origins of the character Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to k–l to get it. John Cena first portrayed Peacemaker in James Gunn’s 2021 film, “The Suicide Squad”. Startattle.com – Peacemaker | HBO Max.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

John Cena's Peacemaker Is A Hit On Rotten Tomatoes

We're one week away from the premiere of Peacemaker on HBO Max, a TV spin-off from last year's The Suicide Squad which follows John Cena's character in an original story from writer/director James Gunn. The first reviews for the project have started to make their way online and the new show is already proving to be a major hit with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Though the show doesn't yet have enough reviews to be given a "Certified Fresh" distinction, it sure seems like it's on its way there as it currently sits at a 91% rating.
TV & VIDEOS
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Peacemaker’ Red Band Trailer: John Cena Is A Killer For Peace

Even though The Suicide Squad failed to be a huge hit at the box office, it was one of the most heavily viewed films on HBO Max in 2021.James Gunn quickly left his mark on the DCEU with the irreverent, R-rated superhero flick, and he’s taking that to the next level with Peacemaker, a spinoff centering on the walking contradiction that was John Cena’s character.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacemaker#Red Band
SuperHeroHype

Peacemaker’s John Cena Discusses the Show’s Family Theme

Peacemaker’s John Cena Discusses the Show’s Family Theme. Anyone who watched The Suicide Squad last year knows that Peacemaker has issues. And judging by some of the trailers for his upcoming spinoff series on HBO Max, many of these are the result of a less-than-ideal childhood. The addition of Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s emotionally-distant father means that the show will reveal new details about the titular anti-hero’s tragic upbringing. But as John Cena tells it, fans will be surprised by how much empathy they have for his situation.
TV SERIES
Android Authority

Shows like Titans: What to watch between seasons of the HBO Max series

Young heroes assemble in these eight team-up series you can stream now. After a successful third season at its new home on HBO Max, Titans is due for a fourth season, though you may have to wait a while for it. In the meantime, what are some shows like Titans to keep you entertained?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn Teases New Trailer

Peacemaker is premiering on HBO Max next month, and director James Gunn has been busy sharing teases on social media. This week, we've seen a new glimpse at Judomaster and a new clip focusing on Peacemaker's (John Cena) return to killing. Despite being only a couple of weeks away, DC fans can expect another Peacemaker trailer before the show's premiere. In fact, Gunn took to Twitter today to reveal there will be a new trailer on Saturday, January 1st.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Peacemaker Clip Reveals Why John Cena's Anti-Hero Has to Go Back to Killing People

A new Peacemaker clip reveals why John Cena's anti-hero decided to go back to killing people. The first episode segment is called "Meet The Team," and it's clear that the vigilante is basically out on "good behavior." Instead of serving that full 30-year sentence, Peacemaker has been given some liberties as long as he can still serve the government. It's not like Amanda Waller to let someone who has those kinds of skills just sit around collecting dust. In exchange for getting him out in 4 years, Cena's contract killer will have to complete missions assigned by a shady task force. Luckily some of the support from The Suicide Squad will be along for the ride to provide technical know-how. It would be prudent to note that Peacemaker never was the sharpest tool in the shed so his companions and Eagly the Eagle will be of huge help. James Gunn seems to be crafting a rip-roaring good time.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Peacemaker: 4 Things To Remember About The Character Ahead Of The HBO Max Series

You could not really count all the standouts from writer and director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad cast on one hand. Each character had a memorable and serviceable role, no matter how long they may have survived the chaos. However, it is pretty much impossible to deny the scene-stealing power of Peacemaker, who made his DC movies debut (and screen debut in anything outside of the 2013 children’s video game, Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure) in the 2021 blockbuster.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy