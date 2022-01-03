ESPN releases updated Bracketology for 2022 March Madness

Maddie Meyer via Getty Images.

This college basketball season has already been a rollercoaster. Multiple top ranked teams have fallen essentially every week, leading to some significant movement in the rankings early in the year. As the year turns from 2021 to 2022, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has released his updated Bracketology for 2022 March Madness.

Lunardi’s updated 2022 Bracketology: Last four in/first four out

Last four in (with byes): BYU, San Francisco, Florida, Virginia Tech

Last four in: Saint Mary’s, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Davidson

First four out: San Diego State, Creighton, Northwestern, Belmont

Next four out: St. Bonaventure, Clemson, TCU, Arkansas

2022 Bracketology: South Region

1. Baylor vs. 16. Campbell

8. Iowa vs. 9. BYU

5. LSU vs. 12. Murray State

4. Houston vs. 13. Oakland

6. Texas vs. 11. UCF

3. Auburn vs. 14. Princeton

7. Wisconsin vs. 10. Virginia Tech

2. UCLA vs. 15. Saint Joseph’s

West Region

1. Gonzaga vs. 16. Cal State Fullerton

8. North Carolina vs. 9. Indiana

5. Xavier vs. 12. Boise State

4. Tennessee vs. 13. South Dakota State

6. Seton Hall vs. 11. Louisville

3. Ohio State vs. 14. Navy

7. Texas State vs. 10. Florida

2. Arizona vs. 15. Southern Utah

Midwest Region

1. Purdue vs. 16. Norfolk State/Elon

8. Oklahoma vs. 9. San Francisco

5. Villanova vs. 12. Chattanooga

4. Kentucky vs. 13. Wagner

6. Illinois vs. 11. Wake Forest/Davidson

3. Alabama vs. 14. Vermont

7. Colorado State vs. 10. Minnesota

2. Kansas vs. 15. Liberty

East Region

1. Duke vs. 16. Texas Southern/Nicholls

8. Loyola Chicago vs. 9. Michigan

5. Providence vs. 12. Iona

4. Iowa State vs. 13. Toledo

6. UConn vs. 11. UAB

3. USC vs. 14. Grand Canyon

7. West Virginia vs. 10. Saint Mary’s/Mississippi State

2. Michigan State vs. 15. Coastal Carolina

The Big Ten leads the way in Lunardi’s 2022 Bracketology

As the season progresses, teams are going to continue to move up and down in rankings and in Lunardi’s 2022 Bracketology. But as things currently stand, the Big Ten is the biggest basketball power across the country right now.

Lunardi’s latest projection has a whopping nine Big Ten teams in the NCAA Tournament. The SEC and Big 12 trail just behind with seven teams for each conference. Then, the Big East and ACC come in with five selections, while the West Coast Conference has four. There are three selections from the Pac-12, while the American, Atlantic 10, and Mountain West all have two selections.

Davidson sneaks in as Lunardi’s projected last team in, while San Diego is projected to be the first team left. Baylor takes the top overall seed. All four one seeds in Lunardi’s 2022 Bracketology have been the top ranked team at one point this season. Baylor is the only team that has remained on top without suffering a loss.