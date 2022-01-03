Kentucky High School Basketball Rankings: January 3

Day two of the NIBC featured a pair of blowouts by Montverde and IMG, but there was still plenty of good basketball being played in La Porte, Indiana. While it was the Gradey Dick and Scotty Middleton show on day one of the NIBC for Sunrise Christian (KS), a new top performer emerged on day two: Mark Mitchell. The Duke commit is best as a slasher and gets to the rim with ease. Defenders might want to watch their head when he drives to the basket because he will dunk on you without thinking twice. He’s also versatile enough to guard the perimeter, handle the rock, and knock down the mid-range jumper. He finished with a team-high 21 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Gradey Dick struggled a bit to put the ball on the hole in Friday but still managed to walk away with a quiet 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO