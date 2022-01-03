ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Kentucky High School Basketball Rankings: January 3

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have a new No. 1 team in Kentucky! George Rogers Clark defeated then-No. 1 Louisville Ballard in the finals of the White, Greer, and Maggard Holiday...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Jameson Williams foretells impact from Ja'Corey Brooks

As Alabama prepares to face Georgia for the second time in this postseason, one glaring difference separates the team which started in the SEC Championship and the one preparing for the national championship. After star wide receiver John Metchie went down during the game against Georgia, the Crimson Tide has looked for the young prospect who will step into his place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
On3.com

The Numbers Behind Kentucky-Georgia

Kentucky Basketball moved to 2-1 in league play on Saturday with a win over the University of Georgia, one of the SEC’s bottom-feeders under Tom Crean. Crean brought his Dawgs to Lexington but didn’t bring any bite with them, losing to No. 16 Kentucky in Rupp Arena, 92-77.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

NIBC Day Two Top Performers: Mark Mitchell, Dillon Mitchell, Aden Holloway, and more

Day two of the NIBC featured a pair of blowouts by Montverde and IMG, but there was still plenty of good basketball being played in La Porte, Indiana. While it was the Gradey Dick and Scotty Middleton show on day one of the NIBC for Sunrise Christian (KS), a new top performer emerged on day two: Mark Mitchell. The Duke commit is best as a slasher and gets to the rim with ease. Defenders might want to watch their head when he drives to the basket because he will dunk on you without thinking twice. He’s also versatile enough to guard the perimeter, handle the rock, and knock down the mid-range jumper. He finished with a team-high 21 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Gradey Dick struggled a bit to put the ball on the hole in Friday but still managed to walk away with a quiet 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals.
LA PORTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Clay
Person
Clark Howell
On3.com

John Calipari calls for rule change on blindside screens

Sahvir Wheeler is still listed as day-to-day after running straight into a brick wall of a screen against LSU earlier this week. The Kentucky point guard smacked right into a pick set by Efton Reid, a 7-foot, 240-pound center for the Tigers. Wheeler was down for several minutes with a clearly dazed look plastered across his face. He had to be helped back to the locker room by two different people and didn’t return to the bench the rest of the night.
BASKETBALL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Bearcats, Lady Bearcats fall in area matchups at Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Cullman Bearcats made the quick trip North to face Hartselle Saturday night but unfortunately for the traveling black and gold crowd, the Tigers and Lady Tigers were able to collect a pair of wins over both Cullman squads. The short-handed Lady Bearcats fell to the fourth-ranked Lady Tigers 73-57 despite a monstrous performance from Ava McSwain and in the boys’ game, the Bearcats rallied in the fourth quarter to come back from a big Hartselle lead but couldn’t quite climb all the way back and fell to the Tigers 67-60. Hartselle 73 – Cullman 57 (varsity girls) The...
HARTSELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Catholic School#Highschool#Maggard Holiday Classic#Covington Catholic#Lexington Catholic 7#Dupont Manual#Madison Central 15#T16
On3.com

Kentucky's Historic 10-Win Football Season By the Numbers

Kentucky ended the 2021 season with a 20-17 victory over Iowa in Citrus Bowl, capping off another impressive campaign by Mark Stoops. Before looking ahead to his tenth season at Kentucky, let’s examine some of the statistics that made his ninth Kentucky football team tick. Significant Streaks. Six straight...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Florida Gators football adds Director for Sports Health

Gators coach Billy Napier announced Thursday that Tony Hill has joined his inaugural Florida staff. Hill will hold the title of associate director, sports health for football. Hill spent the 2020 season as the associate director of sports medicine/head football athletic trainer at Louisiana under Napier. He was part of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship and New Orleans Bowl Championship.
NFL
On3.com

Kentucky linebacker Jared Casey transferring to Indiana

Jared Casey is taking his talents to Bloomington. The former Kentucky linebacker announced on Twitter that he is committed to Indiana. Casey entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30 and has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Casey was a former four-star prospect in the 2019 class, ranked No. 302 overall...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
On3.com

Sunshine State 3-star wideout Edward Combs III drops top 10

Satellite (Fla.) Satellite Beach three-star wide receiver Edward Combs III released his top 10 schools Thursday on social media. Those schools are Arkansas, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Combs is the No. 510 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy