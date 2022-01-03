ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott addresses offensive issues, loss to Arizona Cardinals

By Tyler Mansfield
 5 days ago
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It’s been an up-and-down season for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Just when the quarterback puts up big numbers and the team clicks and wins a big game, they then tend to fall apart the very next week. That was most certainly the case on Sunday, as the Cowboys lost 25-22 to the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium – one week after beating the Washington Football Team 56-14.

Prescott completed 24-of-38 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, but Dallas’ offense was held to 301 total yards and just 22 points by Arizona’s defense. The Cowboys’ rushing attack was nonexistent, as the team finished with only 45 total yards on the ground.

Following the Cowboys’ loss, which dropped them to 11-5 on the season, Prescott met with the media and offered his thoughts on the loss. Although the quarterback said that he was disappointed, he made it clear that he’s not discouraged.

“Damn sure not discouraged,” Prescott said, as posted in a tweet by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott – who’s thrown for 4,154 yards and 32 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this season – and the Cowboys close their regular-season on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on both ESPN and ABC.

Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence send warning to Arizona Cardinals

Dak Prescott, who finished Sunday’s game 24-of-38 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns while rushing five times for 20 yards, thinks the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys have unfinished business against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Definitely disappointed we didn’t come away with the win but damned sure not discouraged,” Prescott said. “I know the team we have, what we’ve got. Just simply didn’t get it done as a team, starting with myself. Got to be better. All of us, we’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror and find a way to come out with a win in a game like this.

“We’ll see them again,” Prescott said, alluding to the Cowboys being ready to face the Cardinals in the playoffs.

As it stands, the Cowboys’ projected first-round matchup would be a rematch with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Prescott made it seem like he’s ready, and DeMarcus Lawrence echoed those claims.

“Damn right,” Lawrence said, when asked if the Cowboys want to face the Cardinals again. “They came out and gave us their best shot tonight. We came out and competed, and shoot, we just going to get better from it. But if we see them again, they gonna get it all from us.”

