ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

New COVID-19 testing site opens in Seminole County

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gxoi_0dbbm3y400

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new COVID-19 testing site will open in Seminole County on Monday.

The site is located at the Sanford SunRail station at 2720 West State Road 46.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It will be open by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To make an appointment, click here.

The site will have PCR tests, which will give test results in 48 to 72 hours, and rapid antigen tests that will give results in less than 30 minutes.

The Florida Department of Health in Seminole also expanded the number of appointments for COVID-19 testing next week at Seminole State College’s Oviedo campus.

Appointments are also required for that site.

Seminole County has testing sites at Red Bug Lake Park, the Altamonte Springs SunRail station, and the Museum of Seminole County History.

You must have an appointment to get tested at a county site.

READ: Coronavirus: Isolate or quarantine? What’s the difference?

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Florida attorney accused of soaking papers with cocaine to bring to inmates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida attorney is accused of trying to smuggle cocaine into a county jail using papers disguised as legal documents, authorities said. David Allen Casals, 55, of West Palm Beach, was charged with a first-degree felony charge of trafficking cocaine, a second-degree felony charge of delivery of cocaine and a third-degree felony charge of introduction of contraband into a county facility, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WDBO

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder. One victim was identified Friday and...
LOUISVILLE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Health
Seminole County, FL
Government
City
Oviedo, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
WDBO

Treasury: November saw highest disbursement of rental aid

States and localities in November paid out the largest amount of rental assistance to cash-strapped tenants since a federal program began, the Treasury Department said in a statement Friday. The $2.9 billion paid out is the latest sign that the program’s early hiccups have been mostly been resolved and it...
HOUSE RENT
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy