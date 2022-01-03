New COVID-19 testing site opens in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new COVID-19 testing site will open in Seminole County on Monday.

The site is located at the Sanford SunRail station at 2720 West State Road 46.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It will be open by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To make an appointment, click here.

The site will have PCR tests, which will give test results in 48 to 72 hours, and rapid antigen tests that will give results in less than 30 minutes.

The Florida Department of Health in Seminole also expanded the number of appointments for COVID-19 testing next week at Seminole State College’s Oviedo campus.

Appointments are also required for that site.

Seminole County has testing sites at Red Bug Lake Park, the Altamonte Springs SunRail station, and the Museum of Seminole County History.

You must have an appointment to get tested at a county site.

READ: Coronavirus: Isolate or quarantine? What’s the difference?

©2022 Cox Media Group