Update: Bismarck PD reports missing man has been found and is safe

UPDATE: According to the Bismarck Police, Robert Henderson has been found and is safe.

The Bismarck Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating Robert Henderson.

His family from Oregon last heard from him on November 26, 2021.

Henderson is believed to be in the Bismarck area.

Robert is a 24-year-old white male with black hair and blue eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

The Bismarck Police Department reports that Henderson had been using Facebook to stay in contact with his family, but his account was deactivated on December 5, 2021.

If you have any information concerning Robert Henderson, please contact Bismarck Police Detective Lahr at 701-223-1212, or your local law enforcement agency.

