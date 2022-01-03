ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Update: Bismarck PD reports missing man has been found and is safe

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJK9s_0dbbkzqr00

UPDATE: According to the Bismarck Police, Robert Henderson has been found and is safe.

The Bismarck Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating Robert Henderson.

His family from Oregon last heard from him on November 26, 2021.

Henderson is believed to be in the Bismarck area.

Robert is a 24-year-old white male with black hair and blue eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

The Bismarck Police Department reports that Henderson had been using Facebook to stay in contact with his family, but his account was deactivated on December 5, 2021.

If you have any information concerning Robert Henderson, please contact Bismarck Police Detective Lahr at 701-223-1212, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 2

Daniel Fenton
3d ago

Thank God for people who pray people who pray thank God he's alive and not injured what a blessing that's family is held for the New Year. some people wouldn't even realize it. I myself thank God for prayer. From someone who cares.

Reply(1)
2
Related
KX News

‘I just can’t wait to see you again’: Family of missing Montana woman asks for public’s help in search

Katelynn Berry’s parents Carmell Mattison and Hank Berry just want their daughter home. “Please just help us try to find her,” Mattison said during a Facebook live interview Thursday. Hank last saw Katelynn days before Christmas when he dropped off food to her Sidney, Montana apartment Dec. 21. Soon after, she wasn’t responding to texts. […]
SIDNEY, MT
KX News

KX Gives Back to Lincoln Police, Public Works Department

Every month, KX News recognizes first responders making a difference in North Dakota. To kick off this year, we met with those at the city of Lincoln police and public works department to learn more about how they keep their community safe. Officer Andy Zachmeier has been in law enforcement for 33 years. “It was […]
LINCOLN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
Bismarck, ND
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

New fire station coming to northwest Minot

A new fire station is coming to northwest Minot, making it the fifth one in the city. The City of Minot opened bids to construct Fire Station 5 on Dec. 30 and will close submissions on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. The fire station will be built along Fourth Avenue NW and will include a […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Mandan woman given time served in drug conspiracy case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Mandan woman convicted of child neglect to supervised release after she pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Hope Althoff neglected her children while using drugs and took part in a drug trafficking scheme. Federal charges of money laundering conspiracy and illegal […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Bismarck police arrest 23-year-old Michigan homicide suspect

Bismarck police have arrested a 23-year-old suspect accused of killing a woman in Warren, Michigan in June. Ashinay Horton-Starks was arrested last week. Authorities in Michigan had offered a reward for her arrest, the Bismark Tribune reported. Details of how Bismarck police found her were not immediately available. She made her initial appearance in court […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Bismarck Pd
KX News

Williston Fire Department responds to fire at Riverside Welding

The Williston Fire Department responded to a fire at Riverside Welding on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. that caused substantial damage to the business. Firefighters responded to a report that a fire started inside the industrial complex in northwest Williston near the boiler room. As of 1:15 p.m., the fire has been contained. All employees were […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Tokio woman pleads guilty in 5-year-old foster child’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Tokio woman has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse in connection with her 5-year-old foster child’s death. The Bismarck Tribune reported Tuesday that Tammy Longie, also known as Tammy Onebear, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, three counts of child abuse and child neglect. She’ll be sentenced in federal court […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot’s Anne Street Bridge to stay if it crosses one more hurdle

A long-standing bridge will remain after a lot of debate and a vote to ultimately keep and restore it — but some decisions are yet to be made because those decisions depend on some outside factors. The Anne Street Bridge is an important part of Minot’s history and the socio-economic lifestyle of the downtown area. […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Bismarck Public Works crews staying busy with wintry weather

Bismarck Public Works crews are continuing the clean-up process from the snow we got a few weeks ago. “A lot of times we don’t even get it cleaned up for the first time, and it snows, and we just start over and deal with it,” Bismarck Public Works Equipment Operator Todd Timm said. Crews are […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Truck falls through Lake Sakakawea ice, no injuries

A truck drove into Lake Sakakawea Saturday night and fell through the ice, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured. Deputy Nick Barnhard said multiple agencies are responding to the scene at an inlet known as Skunk Bay. They’re working to remove the truck. Barnhard wouldn’t say what the truck was […]
DUNN COUNTY, ND
KX News

Regulators cleaning up firefighting foam spill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota environmental regulators are working to clean up a firefighting foam spill in Williston. The state Department of Environmental Quality issued a news release Friday saying 6,000 gallons of a foam and water mixture were released from a Polar Creek Industries U.S. facility on Thursday. The spill was confined to […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Semi rolls on I-94, blocks road near Mapleton

An Edmonton, Alberta man driving a semi on I-94 near Mapleton on Tuesday lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, rolled and blocked the westbound roadway. The 53-year-old driver wasn’t injured in the crash, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Blowing snow and scattered ice was along this stretch of the interstate, near […]
MAPLETON, ND
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy