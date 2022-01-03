ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Adventures through food in "Gastro Obscura"

wamc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreated by the ever-curious minds behind Atlas Obscura, this breathtaking guide transforms our...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
hourdetroit.com

2022 Hour Detroiters: Chef Jon Kung Cultivates Community Through Food

Life has not felt real for professional chef Jon Kung for nearly two years. Not just because a global pandemic has distorted reality but because of the 37-year-old’s whirlwind success as a “food content creator.”. In May 2020, the Detroiter started posting brief cooking lessons on TikTok to...
DETROIT, MI
minnesotamonthly.com

“Gastro Obscura” Explores Strange Snacks

There’s hotdish and Honeycrisps, Spam and butter sculptures featured in a new book about culinary oddities from around the world titled Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide. But what’s missing from the Minnesota section is likely our state’s most iconic delicacy: lutefisk. That’s on purpose, says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Gastro Obscura
Atlas Obscura

Gastro Obscura’s Favorite Cookbook Stories of 2021

Beyond recipes, cookbooks contain the stories of their creators. Between the pinches of salt and handfuls of sugar, a great-grandmother’s cookies or a 19th-century church group’s cake often reveals something far more precious than a mere dessert. Here at Gastro Obscura, we live for these stories that hide...
RECIPES
Eagle Newspapers

Jordan-Elbridge ELL students celebrate different cultures through food

ELBRIDGE — It started as a discussion about how dough was made, and for what purpose, in different countries. That’s when an English Language Learner student suggested the class participate in an international food fest. The group of high schoolers planned to bring their favorite foods, and prepared presentations about the ingredients and process of making it.
ELBRIDGE, NY
Martha's Vineyard Times

Life of adventure

With half a century of painting behind her and hundreds of works of art in her studio, one would think that Norma Bridwell would have shown her work publicly before now. But the fact is, the 88-year-old has little interest in selling her work. She’s been painting for pleasure prolifically ever since she and her husband, Norman Bridwell, moved to the Island more than 50 years ago.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
paradisenewsfl.com

Adventures in Paradise

BERRY MERRY Shortcake lovers, don’t miss Plant City’s Strawberry Festival March 3-13 for the headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, rides, exhibits of commerce and strawberry desserts. With 500,000 visitors, it draws some top name acts including 2022’s Beach Boys, Lady A,Zach Williams, Cole Swindell, The Bellamy Brothers and more.
PLANT CITY, FL
elizabethton.com

Local YouTuber spreads kindness through food donations

Oden Parlier may be known for his YouTube videos, but the young social media star is also known for helping out the less fortunate in his community. Parlier, a 10-year-old Hunter Elementary student, has more than 400 subscribers on his “Oden on the Trail” YouTube channel, a page where he records hiking videos, gear reviews, and even interviews of famous Appalachian Trail Hikers.
CHARITIES
ephotozine.com

A Forbidden Adventure

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Last night we went with our son and family to the Harry Potter Forbidden Experience in the woods at Arley Hall. Great bit of fun for all, small kids and big kids alike. Photographically, I took the Pentax K-3 II and the Pentax 18-135mm WR zoom, all weather sealed just in case it rained. It didn't. But one thing is for sure, if we are shooting images in the dark then we need a camera that we are totally familiar with, meaning the adjustments can be eaily made without fumbling and needing torches to see whicj button to press. Technically, it was ISO 6400 all the way, and I am very happy with the low noise from what a few years ago would have been a pipe dream. There is one exception, whwre I shot a moving hologram at ISO 51200. That does show some noise, but so we might expect.
PHOTOGRAPHY
AFAR

Choose Your Own Adventure on a Chartered Sailing Trip Through the BVI

Eight days on a private, chartered catamaran in the British Virgin Islands might just be the perfect family vacation. Sparkling waters, fresh breezes, and all the snorkeling and cocktails you could want. Embrace the freedom of sailing through the British Virgin Islands on a private chartered catamaran. “Time to take...
LIFESTYLE
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
Discover Mag

The World's Largest Volcano is Hidden Beneath the Ocean

These pointed rocks, also known as the Gardner Pinnacles, are all that’s visible of what many experts now consider the world’s largest volcano. (Credit: Noaa) This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "The Tip of the Volcano." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive.
SCIENCE
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy