Adventures through food in "Gastro Obscura"

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Last night we went with our son and family to the Harry Potter Forbidden Experience in the woods at Arley Hall. Great bit of fun for all, small kids and big kids alike. Photographically, I took the Pentax K-3 II and the Pentax 18-135mm WR zoom, all weather sealed just in case it rained. It didn't. But one thing is for sure, if we are shooting images in the dark then we need a camera that we are totally familiar with, meaning the adjustments can be eaily made without fumbling and needing torches to see whicj button to press. Technically, it was ISO 6400 all the way, and I am very happy with the low noise from what a few years ago would have been a pipe dream. There is one exception, whwre I shot a moving hologram at ISO 51200. That does show some noise, but so we might expect.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 10 DAYS AGO