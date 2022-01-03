ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senate to vote rule change if Republicans block voting rights law -Schumer

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday the U.S. Senate will vote on changing the governing body’s rules on or before Jan. 17, the Martin Luther King...

Schumer Vows To Change Filibuster By MLK Day If Voting Rights Are Blocked

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Monday (January 3) to force a vote to change Senate rules on MLK Day if Republicans block voting rights legislation again. “The fight for the ballot is as old as the Republic,” Schumer wrote in a letter to the Senate Democratic Caucus. “Over the coming weeks, the Senate will once again how to perfect this union and confront the historic challenges facing our democracy.”
Ted Cruz says there’s a ‘chance’ a Republican House could try to impeach Biden

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz believes there is a possibility that Republicans in the House of Representatives could try to impeach President Joe Biden after the 2022 midterm elections. “I do think there’s a chance of that. Whether it’s justified or not … the Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him,” Cruz said on his podcast, referring to former President Donald Trump.
Senate to vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting rights legislation, Schumer says

Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote soon on easing filibuster rules in an effort to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect America’s democracy. In a letter Monday to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate “must evolve” and will […]
Schumer promises vote on Senate rules changes by MLK Day

Senate Democrats will use Thursday's anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to propel their efforts to pass sweeping voting rights legislation. Driving the news: In a letter to colleagues Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate will debate and vote on changing Senate rules if Republicans block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Schumer promised a vote on Senate reforms by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.
Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
