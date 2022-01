Oleksandr Usyk could face Tyson Fury in an undisputed clash rather than rematching Anthony Joshua, according to his assistant coach.The 34-year-old Ukrainian beat Joshua by unanimous decision to claim three versions of the world heavyweight title at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September.Joshua has the contractual right to a second fight, although the Brit did hint back in November that he could consider stepping aside to allow Usyk to face Fury.And Usyk’s assistant coach Sergey Lapin has also suggested that as a possibility with his most recent comments.Speaking to MyBettingSites, he said: “In the near future we will find...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO