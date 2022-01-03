ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story

By MICHAEL BIESECKER - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first time Celeste Norris laid eyes on Ashli Babbitt, the future insurrectionist...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘I Lived in Fear’: Woman Speaks Out About Time Ashli Babbitt Rammed SUV Into Her Car

A woman who claims insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt repeatedly rammed an SUV into her car four years before she was shot dead at the Capitol riot has spoken out about the terrifying ordeal for the first time. Celeste Norris, who was then the girlfriend of Babbitt’s future husband, told the Associated Press that she discovered Babbitt was having an affair with her boyfriend in 2015, so she called Babbitt’s husband to tell him about it. In July 2016, Babbitt allegedly attacked her. “She pulls up yelling and screaming,” Norris told AP. “It took me a good 30 seconds to figure out who she was... Just all sorts of expletives, telling me to get out of the car, that she was going to beat my ass.” Babbitt was charged with multiple misdemeanors over the SUV incident. Then, in February 2017, Norris obtained a peace order against Babbitt citing harassment and stalking. “I lived in fear because I didn’t know what she was capable of,” Norris said. “I was constantly looking over my shoulder.” Babbitt was fatally shot by Capitol Police while trying to break through the inner doors of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Milton Daily Standard

Sometimes, a picture tells the story

For years, I’ve shared the wonders of the outdoors and Penn’s Woods with you, the readers of The Standard-Journal and News-Item. Truth is, my words do little to tell the entire story. There are no adjectives that adequately describe the beauty of the natural areas that surround us. From rugged lanscapes to beautiful waterfalls and breathtaking vistas, we are truly blessed to live in an area with such a wealth of natural wonders.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Jewish Press

Telling The Story

Go to Washington and take a tour of the memorials and you will make a fascinating discovery. Begin at the Lincoln Memorial with its giant statue of the man who braved civil war and presided over the ending of slavery. On one side you will see the Gettysburg Address, that masterpiece of brevity with its invocation of “a new birth of freedom.” On the other is the great Second Inaugural with its message of healing: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as [G-d] gives us to see the right…” Walk down to the Potomac basin and you see the Martin Luther King Memorial with its sixteen quotes from the great fighter for civil rights, among them his 1963 statement, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” And giving its name to the monument as a whole, a sentence from the I Have a Dream speech, “Out of the Mountain of Despair, a Stone of Hope.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martyr#Ap
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Lawrence Post

“We hope that others will take the virus seriously”, Vaccine hesitant couple, described as inseparable, died of COVID-19 two days apart in the same hospital

According to reports, the couple who’s been married for 44 years and described as inseparable died of COVID two days apart in the same hospital after both testing positive for the deadly virus. The woman tested positive while she was visiting a hospital for what she thought was a COPD flare-up. Her husband took an at-home test shortly after.
RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy