Humphreys County, TN

Humphreys Co Outdoor Report for Jan. 2nd

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake levels are rebounding this upcoming week, with levels on Sunday just over 356 ft, but with TVA predicting a rise to the 357 ft range by late Monday night, and then falling by mid week. Water temps are in the low 50’s, but with cooler temps on the horizon, expect...

