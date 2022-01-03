Humphreys Co Outdoor Report for Jan. 2nd

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado on Saturday. Another storm system is heading toward Colorado just in time for the start of the weekend. This next storm wont be as heavy as the last two to hit the state. The combination of a moisture packed trough and another Canadian cold front will change things up a bit during the day on Saturday. Credit CBS4 Snow will begin Friday night in the mountains and pick up during the day on Saturday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for many of the mountains near Steamboat Springs for midnight Friday night thru Saturday afternoon. This time around, amounts should remain under a foot with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Credit CBS4 There is also a chance that the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado will see a wintry mix moving thru for Saturday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4 Amounts of snow mixed in will be light with only trace amounts for most. But, there may be some small accumulations at and above 6,000 feet. We are talking a trace to and inch only for places like Evergreen, Conifer, Highlands Ranch, Parker down to Castle Rock. Credit CBS4

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO