Oil climbed amid skepticism about whether OPEC and its allies can successfully raise output as much as they intend. Futures in New York rose 1.1% to $77.85 a barrel on Wednesday. OPEC+ on Tuesday stuck to its plan to add 400,000 barrels a day next month after it cut estimates for a surplus in the first quarter. However, recent history shows the group has been severely limited in how much it can boost output -- adding just 90,000 barrels a day in December, according to a Bloomberg survey.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO