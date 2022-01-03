ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark to Return for 2022 Season

By Matthew McGavic
 5 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville might have ended their 2021 campaign in less than stellar fashion, but one of their best players is coming back for another year.

Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark, arguably the Cardinals' top defensive asset and NFL Draft prospect, confirmed Sunday night that he will be returning for the 2022 season.

"taking everything, and not giving it back," Clark posted to Twitter. "2022 let’s go L’s up."

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back tore his left ACL in Louisville's game at NC State on Oct. 30, forcing him to miss the final four games of the regular season as well as the Cardinals' bowl game. He was the third starter to suffer a season-ending injury in 2021, joining inside linebacker Monty Montgomery and wide receiver Braden Smith - both of whom are expected to return for 2022 as well.

Despite missing a sizable chunk of the season, the sophomore corner was still one of the more productive defensive backs in the ACC. His nine pass breakups finished tied for second in the conference, as did his three interceptions, and he finished atop the league in passes defended per game (1.33) by a wide margin. He also finished with 40 tackles and 3.5 for loss.

Clark transferred to Louisville from Liberty prior to last season, and made an instant impact in his first season with the Cardinals. He tallied 10 pass breakups - which was the best in the ACC and eighth nationally - on top of 36 total tackles and an interception. He was named a Second-Team All-ACC selection for both seasons.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

(Photo of Kei'Trel Clark via University of Louisville Athletics)

