ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube takes down antivaxx Joe Rogan interview which likened vaccines to mass psychosis

By Tom Fenton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25K09i_0dbbTk2700

YouTube has removed a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience in which the podcast host was talking to Dr Robert Malone – a physician with a history of controversial statements related to Covid-19.

The episode in question, No 1757, was uploaded to Spotify on New Year's Eve, as Mr Rogan has an exclusive deal with the streaming service. While Mr Rogan no longer uploads full shows to YouTube, several third-party channels have taken it upon themselves to post the episodes that would otherwise only be available on Spotify.

While a number of recent JRE episodes remain on YouTube, one featuring Dr Malone was removed by the platform after only a few hours, The Post Millenial reports .

Given the doctor’s contested views on Covid-19, including his opposition to vaccine mandates for minors, the act by YouTube has sparked several accusations of censorship amongst right-wing politicians and political commentators.

The now-viral conversation between Mr Rogan and Dr Malone saw the latter drawing parallels between current American society and Germany in the 1920s and 1930s, when the Nazis came into power, saying American society is developing a “mass formation psychosis”.

“It was from, basically, European intellectual inquiry into what the heck happened in Germany in the ‘20s and ‘30s. Very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad. And how did that happen? The answer is mass formation psychosis.

“When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other, and has free-floating anxiety, in a sense that things don’t make sense. We can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere,” said Mr Malone.

A link to the now-removed YouTube video shows that it was removed for “violating” the platforms Community Guidelines, which suggests that misinformation was their rationale for doing so.

The Independent attempted to reach out to YouTube for comment, but thus far the tech giant has not responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ga0OC_0dbbTk2700

The interview came just one day after Dr Malone was banned from Twitter , which also seemingly relates to a Community Guideline violation.

The ban was brought up at the very beginning of Dr Malone’s appearance on JRE , with the physician stating: “I try really hard to give people the information and help them to think, not to tell them what to think.”

“But the point is if I’m not — if it’s not okay for me to be part of the conversation, even though I’m pointing out scientific facts that may be inconvenient, then who is who can be allowed?”

While a number of social media users rushed to the defence of Rogan and Dr Malone, others, such as YouTuber and VidCon creator Hank Green, took a more critical view of the exchange. According to Mr Green, the 51-year-old comedian stands to financially benefit from his “contrarian” views on Covid-19 and vaccines.

“His influence and income grow when his content is more contrarian, and so we need to stop being surprised when his content promotes perspectives and people that are really good at making people believe things that are definitely false,” he recently Tweeted.

A second reupload of Episode 1757 appeared on YouTube over the weekend, although that video is yet to be removed at the time of writing.

Comments / 4

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Rogan Cancels His Sold-Out 4/20 Vancouver Show Due To Vaccine Mandate

Joe Rogan's 4/20 show at Vancouver's Rogers Arena has been postponed, TMZ reports. The Newark, New Jersey native confirmed the news on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, citing his lack of vaccination as the main reason for the unfortunate decision. "I should probably say this because I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Green
Person
Peter Mccullough
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Troy Nehls
Salon

Joe Rogan's latest controversy: YouTube scraps controversial podcast episode with anti-vax scientist

Joe Rogan is back in the headlines again — this time, for an inflammatory New Year's Eve interview with infectious disease scientist-turned-anti-vaccine provocateur Dr. Robert Malone, who claims to have helped create the mRNA technology used in Pfizer and Moderna's shots yet rose to prominence recently after a series of interviews with right-wing outlets in which he spread false information about the jabs and sought to undermine the government campaign to vaccinate Americans.
TV & VIDEOS
techstartups.com

Why Twitter suspended ‘mRNA Inventor’ Dr. Robert Malone plus his interview with Joe Rogan

On December 29, 2021, Twitter permanently suspended Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine. After about a year of providing valuable Covid-19 information that runs counter to the mainstream narrative, Dr. Malone was kicked off Twitter for alleged ”misinformation” after he said in a tweet that “Pfizer mRNA vaccine does more harm than good.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

YouTuber Ethan Klein criticizes Joe Rogan for spreading Covid misinformation

Simmering tensions over Covid vaccines are boiling over in online communities. Joe Rogan's fans are responding to criticism of the podcast host's fringe medical stances with fatphobic and antisemitic remarks, which have only intensified after YouTube personality Ethan Klein criticized him for spreading Covid vaccine misinformation. The dispute between Rogan,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychosis#The Post Millenial#Joerogan#American#Nazis
defpen

Joe Rogan Reschedules Live Show Due To COVID-19 Vaccine Refusal

Popular media personality will not headline a live show in Vancouver on April 20 as he had previously hoped. During a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan hinted that the show would not take place on April 20 because he refused to comply with Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. As a result, Deadline has reported that the show will be pushed back until October 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
firstsportz.com

Shocking! Joe Rogan podcast removed from YouTube over controversial vaccine content concerns

Joe Rogan has once again made the headlines of controversy as his podcast that featured USA’s physician Dr. Robert Malone was removed from YouTube. One of the biggest celebrities in the world, Joe Rogan is no foreigner to controversies. The comedian/podcaster/UFC commentator has been around pop culture for a long time. Other than giving fans some great commentary to accompany their intense fighting experience, Joe is also a podcast kingpin.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for quitting YouTube in vaxx misinformation protest: ‘Rand Paul was on YouTube?’

A Kentucky senator was roundly mocked on Twitter for his announcement that he would be deleting his YouTube account and move his video-based content to Rumble, a social media site that has sought to attract creators dissatisfied with Google and other companies’ misinformation policies.Rand Paul, a Republican, made the announcement on Monday in an op-ed in the right-leaning Washington Examiner, declaring the move his New Year’s resolution.“Many in Congress, on the Left and the Right, want to break up or regulate Big Tech, but few of these loud voices have actually stepped up and quit using Big Tech,” he wrote.“So...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘I’m actually not done’: Woman championed for shutting down man who interrupted her in presentation

A woman on TikTok shared the experience of being constantly interrupted by a man at a work meeting and how she dealt with it, earning her a lot of praise.Sabrina Lassegue posted a clip of the meeting and a response video on her TikTok account (@directedbybrini) on Thursday last week after which the videos went viral and were seen millions of times on the video-sharing social media platform.Several comments on the videos praised and supported Ms Lassegue for doing the right thing.Ms Lassegue explained that she was a 20-year-old who owned a production company and that she was hired by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

420K+
Followers
153K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy