Who is Song Ji A on Singles Inferno?

By Brooke Harrison
realitytitbit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Korean dating show has launched on Netflix called Singles Inferno, starring social media influencer Song Ji-a. Singles Inferno first aired on Netflix on the 18th of December, with 9 singles ready to find love. However, this isn’t like Love Island, and there’s much more to...

www.realitytitbit.com

realitytitbit.com

When does Singles Inferno ep5 come out and is there a release time?

Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind and Dating Around are just some of the dating shows that Netflix has provided its subscribers with and now, Singles Inferno is here in 2021 giving us all kinds of Love Island vibes. Kang So-Yeon, Shin Ji-Yeon, An Yea-Won, Song Ji-a, Kim Hyeon-Joong,...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Meet Cha Hyun-Seung from Singles Inferno on Instagram

Netflix has given its subscribers plenty of titles when it comes to dating shows. Dating Around, Love is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, Indian Matchmaking and many more dating shows have been huge hits on Netflix, but now there’s a new show on the block and it’s got Netflix viewers hooked.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Singles Inferno newbie Kim Su-Min on Instagram

Netflix is serving all kinds of reality dating show goodness this year as Singles Inferno episodes 7 and 8 are on their way, set to drop on January 8th. The dating show sees a group of Korean singletons survive on a deserted island with limited food and drink, no idea of time and lots of surprises along the way.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Which Singles Inferno couples left together and where are they now?

Kicking off from December 18th, 2022, Singles Inferno was a brand new Netflix series for subscribers to get stuck into. Judging by its popularity, the reality dating show has been a huge hit and viewers have loved following the journeys of So-Yeon, Ji-A and co. Pairs of episodes dropped each...
TV SERIES
