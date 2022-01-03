ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Area Basketball Teams in Action Today

By Damon Ryan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be some high school basketball games played around the area and region tonight....

KTLO

Friday basketball scores include mixed results for area teams in tournaments

The Gainesville girls were eliminated from the Sparta Lady Trojan Tournament on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs fell to Greenwood 55-28. Three area high school basketball teams competed in the semifinals of the George Kell Classic on Friday. On the girls’ side, Salem fell to Marmaduke 49-29, and Melbourne defeated Valley View 65-41. Melbourne’s boys edged out Rivercrest 58-57.
Vikings & Raiders Girls Basketball Matchup Highlights Schedule

There are eight games on the local and area high school basketball schedule this evening. Highlighting the action on the girls’ side is the E-W-C matchup involving Valders at Two Rivers. You can hear the play-by-play of the host Raiders and visiting Vikings on 97.1 FM WCUB and at...
Hawkeyes-Badgers Game: A Showdown Between Sophs Davis, Murray

Number-23 Wisconsin Badgers hosts Iowa in Thursday night’s Big Ten Conference game at the Kohl Center. It’s shaping up at a matchup between top-rated sophomore scorers Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray. Both have been named to the John R. Wooden Award Mid-Season Top 25 watch list. Davis has...
Jets and Lions Headline Friday Night Boys Basketball Schedule

There is plenty of high school boys and girls basketball on this, a Friday night. The headliner on the boys’ side is the EWC matchup of Roncalli and Brillion in the Lion’s Den. The visiting Jets and Lions are currently tied for 1st place with a mark of...
PREP BASKETBALL: Bearcats, Lady Bearcats fall in area matchups at Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Cullman Bearcats made the quick trip North to face Hartselle Saturday night but unfortunately for the traveling black and gold crowd, the Tigers and Lady Tigers were able to collect a pair of wins over both Cullman squads. The short-handed Lady Bearcats fell to the fourth-ranked Lady Tigers 73-57 despite a monstrous performance from Ava McSwain and in the boys’ game, the Bearcats rallied in the fourth quarter to come back from a big Hartselle lead but couldn’t quite climb all the way back and fell to the Tigers 67-60. Hartselle 73 – Cullman 57 (varsity girls) The...
Bucks Decide To Waive Cousins

He played well in 17 games but the Bucks have decided to waive veteran center DeMarcus Cousins. Today is the N-B-A guaranteed contract deadline and Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst decided not to sign Cousins to a veteran guaranteed minimum deal. He had added stability to the Bucks’ inside game...
Coach, Star, and Three More Players Missing From Lineup As Bucks Fall 117-111

Their coach, the league M-V-P, and three more players were missing Wednesday as the Bucks dropped a 117-111 decision to Toronto. It was the second straight loss on the homecourt for Milwaukee. The defending N-B-A champions were playing without coach Mike Bidenholzer and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks were red-hot...
