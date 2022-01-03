Several Area Basketball Teams in Action Today

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Cullman Bearcats made the quick trip North to face Hartselle Saturday night but unfortunately for the traveling black and gold crowd, the Tigers and Lady Tigers were able to collect a pair of wins over both Cullman squads. The short-handed Lady Bearcats fell to the fourth-ranked Lady Tigers 73-57 despite a monstrous performance from Ava McSwain and in the boys’ game, the Bearcats rallied in the fourth quarter to come back from a big Hartselle lead but couldn’t quite climb all the way back and fell to the Tigers 67-60. Hartselle 73 – Cullman 57 (varsity girls) The...

