BREAKING: Bed Bath & Beyond Announce 37 More Store Closings Including 2 stores in Minnesota and 1 in Wisconsin. According to CNN.com, Bed Bath & Beyond just released the latest list of stores that would be closing by the end of February. 37 stores are on the list that will be closing by the end of February including 2 in Minnesota and 1 in Wisconsin.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO