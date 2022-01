While bitcoin, non-fungible token (NFT) assets, ethereum, and cryptocurrencies had an incredible year in 2021, none of the trends made it into Google’s “Year in Search” review. Currently, interest in bitcoin, in terms of Google searches has dropped considerably since the week of May 16th through the 22nd of last year. Search trends for the term “bitcoin” have slid 72% since it scored the highest score of 100 last May to today’s score of 28.

