Snow and temperatures in the mid-20s combined for a perfect day on the links for 155 golfers participating in the Chili Open Saturday at Golf Center in Des Plaines. Golfers used florescent-colored balls with string attached as they tried to hit barrels standing in for holes on the greens of the nine-hole course. Bowls of hot chili and awards awaited players at the completion of their rounds.

DES PLAINES, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO