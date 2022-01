On Wednesday, January 19th, Seminole Hospital District will host an open house ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of their $45 million remodeling project. According to an SHD press release, the event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. The ribbon cutting itself will happen at 4:15 p.m. outside of the main entrance to the hospital, which is located at 209 NW 8th Street. Afterwards, there will be a number of short presentations from CEO Larry Gray, Chief of Staff Dr. Gilbert Sayegh, Mayor of Seminole John Belcher and SHD Board of Directors President Jamie Cooper.

SEMINOLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO