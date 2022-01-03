Glenwood Police Accident Reports

(Glenwood) Icy roads contributed to a single vehicle accident in Glenwood Friday morning.

The Glenwood Police Department says Ma Remedios Kutchara, 45, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Accent southbound on 221st Street and tried to take a left curve. Due to the icy roads, the Hyundai Accent proceeded to leave the roadway and drove over a small pine tree, breaking it in half. The vehicle proceeded over the pine tree and came to rest after coming in contact with a larger tree.

Kutchara complained of some chest and knee pain. Medics were called and Kutchara was checked out and released.

In other news, Glenwood Police took a report of a red SUV that was eastbound on Valley Street Thursday afternoon that hit a wooden post containing three mailboxes in the grass area at 103 Valley Street. The vehicle left the area. Juveniles playing in the area provided a description of the vehicle.