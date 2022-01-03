ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

December report: Midwest economy, confidence improve

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0dbb6xTS00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The final 2021 report on a monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows the region’s economy continues to improve going into the new year, with confidence in the economy over the next six months soaring. The overall index for December of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Monday grew to 64.6 from November’s 60.2. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth. The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rocketed from a weak 46.2 in November to 64.0 in December. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Could Propose Additional Changes to Iowa Unemployment

(Des Moines, IA) — New work search requirements for laid off Iowa workers who’ve qualified for unemployment benefits go into effect Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds is hinting she’ll propose more changes. Iowa’s Republican governor said, “the unemployment code was written a long, long, long time ago when we were in a much different position, and today we need to incentivize work, not pay people to stay home.” Starting January 10th, those who’ve qualified for unemployment checks will have to prove they’ve applied for at least three jobs each week in order to keep the benefits. The state’s Workforce Development agency has hired 18 new case managers who’ll advise the newly unemployed of career training and job openings. Reynolds says there are more job openings that people on unemployment in the state. She will outline her legislative priorities in the annual “Condition of the State” message on Tuesday night.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County buys western Iowa ski business

CRESCENT, Iowa (AP) — A 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the county’s purchase of Mt. Crescent Ski Area, which sits adjacent to Hitchcock Nature Center, was finalized on Dec. 30. The money for the purchase came from a $1.4 million Iowa West Foundation grant and federal pandemic stimulus funds. Former owners Korby and Samantha Fleischer will manage the attraction through the remainder of the current season and have the option to continue managing for at least two years.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Creighton survey shows continued improvement in Iowa’s economy

Iowa’s economy made healthy gains during December and mirrored strong growth for the nine-state Midwest region, according to a monthly survey from Creighton University. Despite climbing manufacturing numbers, Creighton economist Ernie Goss says supply chain delays worsened during the last month of the year, and the picture for the months ahead isn’t very bright.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Midwest Economy Continues To Grow As We Start New Year

(Omaha, NE) -- The Midwest economy continues to grow as we start a new year. Creighton University Economist Ernie Goss says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index grew between November and December. He says the current index of 64.6 indicates very healthy manufacturing growth. However, Goss says about 1/3 of supply managers expect supply disruptions and bottlenecks to worsen in the first half of 2022, while only about 1/6 expect them to get better. About half expect the omicron variant to slow deliveries. The Mid-America Business Conditions Index covers nine Midwest states including Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

COVID Hospitalizations Increasing in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The number of Iowa hospital patients who’ve tested positive for COVID is up 12 percent since Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows nearly 900 COVID hospital patients in the state and 19 percent of them are in intensive care. Eight out of 10 COVID patients in the ICU are not vaccinated. Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids keeps track of the positivity rate among all its patients on a rolling, seven day average. It’s up to 32 percent today (Friday). About 56 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated. The more contagious omicron variant of the virus is now the dominant variant in Iowa according to the CDC.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission Study Focuses On Market Impact Of New Casino

(Des Moines, IA) Gambling market studies conducted for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission show the potential impact on the market for a new casino in Cedar Rapids and casino gambling in Nebraska. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says the information will help determine if there should be a casino there after a license was denied in the last attempt. Ohorilko questions what has changed since 2017. One of the two studies shows not much has changed and a Cedar Rapids casino would take revenue from Waterloo, Dubuque, and Riverside. The other study projects that loss to existing casinos of 61 million dollars. The commission will get a full review of the studies at their meeting next week.
DES MOINES, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Ap
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Job in America

Some jobs are considerably more dangerous than others, according to the Injuries, Illnesses and Fatalities report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While farming, fishing, and forestry occupations had the highest fatality rate per 100,000 workers in 2020, at 132.1 per 100,000 workers, transportation and material moving occupations had the highest number of fatalities.  Heavy […]
JOBS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

COVID rages as Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka. 'We need the help of our political leaders.'

This story is part of The Capital-Journal’s ongoing package previewing the 2022 Kansas legislative session. Follow reporters Andrew Bahl, @AndrewBahl, and Jason Tidd, @Jason_Tidd, on Twitter or go to cjonline.com for more state government and politics coverage. The coronavirus pandemic is about to affect a third year of Kansas Legislature politics as the 2022 legislative session starts Monday. ...
TOPEKA, KS
Virginia Mercury

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lawmakers Likely to revisit Bottle Bill

(Nodaway) Iowa District #11 Senator Tom Shipley of Nodaway is hopeful the legislature will resolve the bottle bill this session. Iowa Legislator’s head back to the statehouse on Monday. Iowa House District 21 Representative Tom Moore of Griswold will push for a penny increase or ten cents for the...
NODAWAY, IA
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Your Car is Most Likely To Be Stolen

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Business Council: Members Are Optimistic

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Business Council’s fourth-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows a lot of optimism among its members. Executive Director Joe Murphy says anything over 50 on their scale is positive — and this time it was nearly 69, the second-highest score ever. The index is based on expectations for sales, capital spending, and employment for the next six months. Capital spending saw the largest increase. Murphy says, “To see companies investing in their own organizations, investing in infrastructure, hard assets — things like that. To see such a big increase in that over the course of one quarter I think is really good news for Iowa’s economy.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Judge to Rule Soon on Lawsuit Blocking Cattle Feedlot Near Northeast Iowa Trout Stream

(Des Moines, IA) — A district court judge says he’ll rule soon on a lawsuit challenging a state permit for a feedlot with more than 11-thousand-600 cattle near a prized trout stream in northeast Iowa. The Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club sued after Supreme Beef won permission to put the open feedlot near the headwaters of a stream that’s in the environmentally sensitive Driftless region. During a virtual hearing Thursday, Assistant Iowa Attorney General David Steward represented the D-N-R and asked the judge to dismiss the suit, claiming the petition “points to no evidence that a harm has ever occurred, that there is any perceptible present or eminent harm.” Sierra Club attorney Wally Taylor said the lawsuit seeks to prevent a major pollution event. The lawsuit claims the D-N-R approved Supreme Beef’s application despite receiving calculations that the feedlot’s manure management plan was flawed.
IOWA STATE
thebalance.com

Confidence in the Economy Dips, but It Could Be Worse

The rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has made a dent in consumers’ confidence in the U.S. economy, though it could certainly be worse. The Morning Consult’s Index of Consumer Confidence, based on a daily poll of how U.S. adults feel about the economy and their own finances, has fallen 2.6% since Dec. 24, when it began its most recent descent. As the chart below shows, that’s not as steep (at least so far) as the dip that accompanied the onset of the delta variant in July, though confidence is still lower than back then and the longer-term economic effects of the new variant remain to be seen.
ECONOMY
WTAJ

US unemployment sinks to 3.9% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s unemployment rate fell in December to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans reluctant to return to the workforce. The drop in the jobless rate, from 4.2% in November, indicated […]
BUSINESS
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy