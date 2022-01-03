How to bring biophilic design inside your home in 2022

When it comes to buying houses, the worst one in a great neighborhood is often a smart, but somewhat risky, investment. When you fall in love, though, logic goes out the window. Designer Ashley Shaanan and her husband, Greg, an importer, couldn’t stop thinking about a 1939 red brick Georgian house they’d seen in Old Hampstead, an upscale suburb 15 minutes from Montreal. The sash windows, mansard roof and pretty gardens were enough to make them snap it up, but the place was in pretty bad shape, with a series of boxy rooms and a very strange layout. “The kitchen was just a small, enclosed square with a door to the backyard,” says Ashley. Not only that, a door off the principal bedroom led… nowhere. “It opened to an empty rooftop with no railing.” Like most old-house renovations, small projects quickly became something much more substantial.
Comments / 0