The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office releases year-end figures on drug arrests and seizures. The county is part of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. The Sheriff’s Office says last year, the task force seized three pounds of methamphetamine valued at nearly $150,000, 100 doses of fentanyl, and $13,000 in drug money in Laclede County. 22 search warrants were served, 32 long term investigations were done and 28 arrests were made. The Sheriff’s Office also said one member of the task force in Laclede County helped with an investigation in Phelps County that netted 37 pounds of cocaine and $80,000 in drug money.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO