Registration opens for New River Gorge Rim to Rim race

FAYETTEVILLE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Have you ever wanted to run from one end of the New River Gorge to the other? Well, now is your chance!

As racers journey through the gorge during this bucket list event, they will be provided with breathtaking views of the course in West Virginia’s adventure sports capital. The course will begin on the south side of the New River Gorge on Fayette Station Road – Route 82 and will follow Burma Road and Ames Heights Road. Racers should prepare for a descent of 1,300 feet and a climb of 1,300 feet with the steepest point being a 20 percent incline. The finish line will bring racers to the rim of the gorge with an overlook photo opportunity.

Racers are welcome to walk the course but must maintain a 20-minute mile pace to complete the event during the allotted closed road time frame.

Space for this race is limited, and rates will increase as the event draws near. Registration rates are as follows:

January 3 through February 15: $45

February 16 through March 16: $55

March 17 through April 14: $65

April 15 through May 11: $70

Race t-shirts are guaranteed for those who register before April 14. The race will be held on May 14, 2022.

The Rim to Rim race is being sponsored by Adventures on the Gorge, Freefolk Brewery and the Canyon Rim Rotary Club. The Fayetteville Fire Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s office, New River Gorge National River, West Virginia Department of Highways and Friends of New River are also supporting the event.

Learn more about the event and register here.