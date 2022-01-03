ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: GM Trent Baalke hindering Jaguars' coaching search

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cy7wG_0dbb3ENA00
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The biggest storyline of the offseason for the Jaguars is their search for a new head coach. That process might be hindered by the man that new hire will report to, however. CBS’ Jason La Confora reports that ownership’s decision to keep GM Trent Baalke could deter certain candidates from taking the job.

The Jaguars have been the source of controversy since the hiring of Urban Meyer this offseason to take over as head coach. Having been fired midseason amid a slew of on- and off-the-field issues, owner Shad Khan has already started the process of requesting interviews with potential replacements. The fact that Baalke is still around, and playing a role in that search, however, is “already turning off several top candidates”, according to La Canfora.

The insider adds that it is believed by many in NFL circles that Baalke is an executive whose track record in terms of team-building isn’t worth the likely power struggles that would ensue between he and the new head coach. He adds that, “many of those [potential candidates] harbor reservations about the ability to truly thrive in Jacksonville” and that Baalke has been advocating for recently-hired Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to be considered. The latter’s ugly exit from Houston in 2020 was mired in exactly the sort of problem the Jaguars will be looking to avoid.

One of the bigger names amongst potential hires, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, would likely have little interest in the job with Baalke in place, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Ultimately, La Canfora writes that pushback from coaching interviewees and fans alike could force Khan to reconsider and fire Baalke. It is a situation worth watching as the regular season winds down and the offseason coach and executive landscape begins to take shape.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Wolverines HC Jim Harbaugh mulling NFL return?

In recent weeks, we’ve heard that NFL teams could be eyeing Jim Harbaugh as a head-coaching candidate. Now, according to sources who spoke with The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, it appears that the interest is mutual. “I think it’s real,” said one source in the know, speaking on the...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Giants cut 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson

The Giants released offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson from the practice squad, per a club announcement. The former Titans first-round pick is now free to sign with any of the league’s other 31 teams. Wilson auditioned for the Giants in September and showed enough to earn a spot on the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Shad Khan
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Advice For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns faced off on Monday Night Football. The potentially final game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in front of his home fans was obviously the biggest storyline. However, on ESPN’s alternate broadcast, the Manning brothers were the star of their own show.
NFL
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Gm#American Football#Cbs#Espn
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy