Report: GM Trent Baalke hindering Jaguars' coaching search

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The biggest storyline of the offseason for the Jaguars is their search for a new head coach. That process might be hindered by the man that new hire will report to, however. CBS’ Jason La Confora reports that ownership’s decision to keep GM Trent Baalke could deter certain candidates from taking the job.

The Jaguars have been the source of controversy since the hiring of Urban Meyer this offseason to take over as head coach. Having been fired midseason amid a slew of on- and off-the-field issues, owner Shad Khan has already started the process of requesting interviews with potential replacements. The fact that Baalke is still around, and playing a role in that search, however, is “already turning off several top candidates”, according to La Canfora.

The insider adds that it is believed by many in NFL circles that Baalke is an executive whose track record in terms of team-building isn’t worth the likely power struggles that would ensue between he and the new head coach. He adds that, “many of those [potential candidates] harbor reservations about the ability to truly thrive in Jacksonville” and that Baalke has been advocating for recently-hired Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to be considered. The latter’s ugly exit from Houston in 2020 was mired in exactly the sort of problem the Jaguars will be looking to avoid.

One of the bigger names amongst potential hires, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, would likely have little interest in the job with Baalke in place, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Ultimately, La Canfora writes that pushback from coaching interviewees and fans alike could force Khan to reconsider and fire Baalke. It is a situation worth watching as the regular season winds down and the offseason coach and executive landscape begins to take shape.