Gene Simmons Wants to Get ‘Kinder, Better Looking + Richer’ in 2022

By Philip Trapp
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Gene Simmons was recently asked if he had any New Year's resolutions, the KISS bassist and co-vocalist noted a number of areas in which he'd like to grow. That includes amassing more wealth, though Simmons said last year he already makes money at an Olympic level. But for 2022, the...

