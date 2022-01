Looks like the February Freeze of 2021 is still ongoing with ERCOT. Last year many residents here in Texas were left in the cold due to ERCOT shutting off the power. Obviously without power during a freeze, residents were not able to keep warm themselves, but also their property. This led to pipes bursting and other issues for many here in Texas. Insurance claims began piling up in the weeks after the freeze.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO