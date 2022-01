TRICOR Insurance is pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin Ehrlich, Sr. Business Insurance Specialist, to the position of partner with the agency. Kevin has more than sixteen years of experience working as a Business Insurance Specialist for TRICOR Insurance. Kevin is a native of Dubuque, IA, and works closely with clients to provide customized property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions. Kevin serves as a subject matter expert, strategist, and thought leader in TRICOR’s business insurance division, and is responsible for sharing information on trends and issues that specifically impact that division.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO