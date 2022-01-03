ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

OMEGA X unmasks in MV teaser for upcoming single 'Love Me Like'

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

OMEGA X is just a day away from making their comeback!. On January 4 KST, the Spire Entertainment rookie boy group...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Jung Ho Yeon is the first East Asian woman to be featured solo as the cover star of 'Vogue'

Model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon became the first East Asian woman to be featured as the cover star of 'Vogue' magazine. On January 5, 'Vogue' magazine tweeted the cover page of its February issue featuring Jung Ho Yeon. 'Vogue' also took to its official YouTube and Instagram to unveil a special video titled, "HoYeon: International Woman of Mystery", filmed in the concept of an old spy movie, which provided a unique introduction of the 'Squid Game' actress and her career.
CELEBRITIES
kpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE Reveals SF9's New Song 'Savior' MV Teaser

Universe heralded the best performance of the group SF9. On December 28, the global fandom platform released music video teaser for SF9's new song "Savior" through the app and official SNS. In the released video, SF9 broke down into a "Universe goalkeeper" and stole attention by revealing conflicting charms with...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega#The Spire#Music Video#Just A Day#Omega X#Spire Entertainment
kpopstarz.com

Zion.T Releases New Single 'A Gift' MV

Singer and songwriter, Zion.T wanted to give his fans a present for the holidays in the form of a new song entitled "A Gift!" which is a jazzy, soulful, soft-pop ballad with touching lyrics. "A Gift!" provides warm comfort and sympathy to soothe a lonely heart to end the year and establish itself as a Christmas love song.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mxdwn.com

Dave Mustaine Drops Teaser For Upcoming New Megadeth Song “Life In Hell“

Dave Mustaine sent a Cameo to one lucky fan to tease Megadeth’s upcoming album The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. Even though Mustaine has released clips from his time in the studio during writing and recording sessions, the Cameo is the first audio clip from The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. After playing 12 seconds of “Life in Hell” Mustaine added, “I think that makes you the first person in the outside world — outside of the studio and the band and my family — that’s heard any music from the new record,”. Megadeth’s fans have been looking forward to The Sick, The Dying and The Dead for years since the band’s last album Dystopia was released in 2016. Earlier this year Mustaine started using Cameo, a video app fans can use to send personalized messages featuring their favorite celebrities, to keep fans updated on the status of the album. In one of the last updates Mustaine mentioned that the The Sick, The Dying and The Dead is near completion and will be released in Spring 2022. The album is a tour of, not only human history, but Megadeth’s history as well. It combines archived riffs and brand new ones with the main theme of the album focusing on pandemics throughout human history. Inspired by sickness and plagues with a focus on the bubonic plague from centuries ago, the album also touches on other worldwide pandemics such as the swine flu and covid. During an interview with American Songwriter back in November, Mustaine described the album as “a historical journey of how the plague started and where it went, starting with rats on ships carrying the disease, coming ashore in Sicily,”. Mustaine also added that some of his favorite archived riffs are from ”The Threat is Real,” “Holy Wars”, and “The Punishment Due”.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul drops MV teaser for 'From Head to Toe' feat. Seori

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has dropped her music video teaser for "From Head to Toe". In the MV teaser, Moon Byul and featuring artist Seori spend a quiet time at home. "From Head to Toe" is a pre-release single from the MAMAMOO member's upcoming solo third mini album '6equence', and it's set to drop on December 30 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

P1Harmony 'Do It Like This' in 1st MV teaser

P1Harmony just unveiled the 1st MV teaser for their upcoming title song 'Do It Like This'!. While the prologue video suggests that the members travel through time with a "reset," the members are seen stealing from a store, including the watches that were show in the prologue video, in this MV teaser.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Kep1er drop latest 'WA DA DA' MV teaser

Kep1er have dropped their latest music video teaser for "WA DA DA". "WA DA DA" is the title song of the girl group's debut mini album 'First Impact', which drops on January 3, 2022 KST. In the MV teaser above, Kep1er reveal more of their choreography and MV concept. Watch...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

UP10TION reveal dreamy 'Crazy About You' MV teaser

UP10TION have dropped their music video teaser for "Crazy About You". In the MV teaser, UP10TION take on a dreamy concept as they reveal different hobbies. "Crazy About You" is the title song of their 10th mini album 'Novella', which drops on January 3, 2022 KST. Check out UP10TION's "Crazy...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

VICTON drop logo motion teaser for upcoming 3rd single album 'Chronograph'

VICTON have dropped the logo motion teaser for their third single album 'Chronograph'. After their comeback spoiler, VICTON have revealed the teaser above of the concept for their upcoming return with '2022 VICTON TIME TRILOGY Chapter 1.'. 'Chronograph' is set to drop on January 18, 2022 KST. Check out VICTON's...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

MOMOLAND Shows Transformation On Teaser Images For Comeback, 'Yummy Yummy Love'

MOMOLAND transforms from cute girls to sexy women in their first teaser images! The group is set to come back with their new song, "Yummy Yummy Love." Keep reading to see MOMOLAND's teaser photos. MOMOLAND Reveals First Teaser Images for 'Yummy Yummy Love'. On January 6, MOMOLAND revealed the individual...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 127 drop 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' MV teaser

NCT 127 have dropped the music video teaser for their "Sticker" remix. The MV teaser reveals a preview of the 'Will Not Fear' remix for the NCT unit's popular track. The "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)" is the latest release from the 'iScreaM' project by SM Entertainment EDM label 'ScreaM Records', which features global DJs and producers who participate in releasing remix singles of SM artists' music.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Kim Jae Hwan puts on moving vocal performance in MV for new single 'Unforgettable'

On December 27 KST, the Swing Entertainment solo artist released his fourth mini album 'The Letter,' the first of his releases that he self-produced. He also participated as a lyricist and composer for all five tracks on the album, including the title track "Unforgettable." "Unforgettable" expresses the torment felt when...
WORLD
allkpop.com

SF9 start a victory march in 'Savior' MV teaser for 'Universe' release

SF9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Savior"!. In the MV teaser, SF9 start up a victory march and call down the light. "Savior" is the group's upcoming collaboration with Universe Music, and it's dropping on December 30 KST. Check out SF9's "Savior" MV teaser above, and let us...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

WEi's Kim Yo Han shares the Lyrics Teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT' in preparation for his upcoming mini-album 'Illusion'

On December 31 at midnight KST, WEi's Kim Yo Han shared the lyrics teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT.'. Just a day before, the singer released a series of teaser photos after releasing the tracklist to his upcoming album. According to the tracklist teaser, the mini-album 'Illusion' will include the tracklist "Dessert," along with "Selfish," "Bad," "Landing On You," and "Become My Compass Like the Shining Stars."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy