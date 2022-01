Big Daddy Weave bassist Jay Weaver has passed away from COVID-19. He was 42 years old. His brother and bandmate Mike Weaver shared the sad news in an Instagram video. “Hey everybody. Thank you so much for all your prayers for my brother,” he said “You have walked with him through a huge fight, and I’m so sorry to bring this news but I’m also excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago due to complications due to COVID-19 on top of everything else he had going on,

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO