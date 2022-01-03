ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is the four-day workweek inevitable? Maybe not for agencies

By Katie Hicks
morningbrew.com
 5 days ago

For many, the pandemic turned workplace norms like daily commutes and desk salads into relics of the past. Now, with higher burnout rates and increasing calls for greater work-life balance, many believe the five-day work week is the next to go. The 32-hour week is even gaining support in...

www.morningbrew.com

WSET

Company makes 4-day workweek for employees in growing trend

SAN FRANCISCO (WKRC) - E-commerce company Bolt began a program which shortened the workweek of its employees to four days. CEO Ryan Breslow started the program in the fall of last year and Breslow says that the benefits are already starting to show. According to CNBC, a survey was conducted...
BUSINESS
Upworthy

U.S. company permanently adopts 4-day workweek after promising trial: 'We're never going back'

A San Francisco-based e-commerce developer has decided to make a four-day workweek a permanent policy after a three-month-long trial produced overwhelmingly positive results. Fintech startup, Bolt became the first tech unicorn—and one of only a handful of U.S. companies—to embrace a shortened work schedule, founder and CEO Ryan Breslow announced this week. "I couldn't imagine running a company any other way," he told CNBC in an interview. The idea behind the policy, which came into effect on January 1, 2022, is not to necessarily take on more work hours but to work more efficiently, Breslow explained.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
morningbrew.com

Mixed December jobs report highlights the US' worker shortage

The jobs reports from the past couple months are a lot like single-malt scotch: harsh at first, but after a few more sips you appreciate its complexity. Take December’s report, for example. The US economy added 199,000 jobs last month, far below expectations of 422,000, marking the second straight month of lower-than-predicted job growth.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Agency#B2b Marketing#Tgw Studio#Marketing Brew#Planned Parenthood#Mig Insurance
morningbrew.com

Coworking with Melanie Cortes

On Wednesdays, we schedule our weekly 1:1 with HR Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. Melanie Cortes started at EarthBalance, a Florida–based ecological restoration company, as an HR generalist in 2017. With 85 full-time employees, the company is relatively small, and in her early years, Cortes says she felt decisions were being made without consulting what she calls her “tiny little department”—which consists of just her. So in 2020 she pressed leadership to promote her to HR manager and include her in leadership decisions, which in turn helped her build trust with employees, because, as she puts it, they know “I always follow through on what I say I will do.” In our first Coworking Q&A, Cortes answers our questions about her career in HR.
FLORIDA STATE
morningbrew.com

3 numbers to know this week: 1/4

The per-child monthly payment to US parents that ended when the Times Square ball dropped. Starting last July, millions of US parents received monthly payments as an advance on the Child Tax Credit (CTC) they usually collect when they file their taxes. Legislators also bumped up the total credit amount by up to $1,600 per kid, which is also set to go away in 2022. Economists are warning that ending the expanded CTC and the advance payments could cause an uptick in child poverty, especially as Covid cases explode.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

‘I switched industries and doubled my income…after a while’

The cheering section for your financial wins. Hit reply and share yours for a chance to be featured in a future newsletter. Reader Yannick changed industries and “took a big step back in order to take a big leap forward.”. Before making the change, I was earning a good...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

HR Pros: What’s the biggest challenge you expect to face in 2022?

As we calmly and confidently jump-start 2022 like a grown adult who knows exactly how to safely use jumper cables without wandering around a deserted Target parking lot googling a YouTube video about it, we are also contemplating the road ahead and wondering what potholes, washed-out bridges, and epic traffic jams might await us around the bend. To guide us on this journey into the unknown, we asked a handful of HR leaders what challenges they’re anticipating in 2022. Here’s what they said.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bizjournals

Playbook for 2022: What employers should know about the four-day workweek concept

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) Company. Editor's Note: This story is part of our Playbook for 2022 series that looks explores key questions, challenges and opportunities facing businesses in 2022. Find more stories in the series here. About 74% of Americans would leave their current job for a four-day workweek,...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where The Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

Among the major concerns about the labor market is the huge number of people quitting their jobs. It is a counterbalance to the sharp drop in the unemployment rate that fell to 4.2% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The debate about why people have quit their jobs in such great numbers, […]
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

The US ad industry lost $17 billion in the pandemic’s first 13 months

Imagine a world without Covid-19. You’re blissfully breathing your germy particles all over everybody else, and you’re breathing in everybody else’s germs. You’ve never known the feeling of a face mask’s elastic bands cutting into the back of your ears. The term “BinaxNow” means nothing to you.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

What counts as pay transparency? Depends on who you ask

Americans have a cultural aversion to discussing personal income. A 2018 survey from Capital Group found “salary or household income” to be Americans’ foremost conversational taboo, ahead of “marriage problems, mental illness, drug addiction, race, sex, politics, and religion.” And when it comes to the corporate world, many companies make it a matter of policy to keep the reality of who makes how much locked in a figurative vault; according to 2021 research from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, “nearly half of full-time workers reported they were either discouraged or prohibited from discussing wages or salary” between 2017 and 2018.
MARKETS
Business Insider

19 underrated part-time jobs that pay well and how to get them

Part-time jobs have become a popular to bring in extra cash with a low commitment. Accountants, physician assistants, and programmers are among the highest paid part-time roles. Writing, tutoring, fitness instructing, and graphic designing are also in-demand options.
JOBS
Searchengine Journal

A Day In The Life Of An SEO Agency Senior Executive

My journey to becoming an SEO executive has spanned over 14 years, working at leading agencies and optimizing for some of the world’s largest brands. I also spent a few years working as an in-house SEO at some medium-sized businesses. Today, I work at Acronym as an SVP of...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

We moved to a 4-day workweek last year. Here’s how it’s going

The Great Resignation and the war for talent point to the dire need for a change in the workforce. Add that with the pandemic woes, a 40-hour workweek is no longer sustainable. Fortunately, we’ve seen that there are better alternatives—countries like Iceland have paved the way by trialing a 4-day workweek (4DWW). The trial was a significant success, proving that this way of life is both possible and beneficial for the wellbeing and productivity of its citizens. Since then, few companies within the states have followed suit with the hopes of the same outcome.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
morningbrew.com

Are we ever going back to the office?

What’s top-of-mind at the watercooler. While the pandemic has pushed back vacations, holiday parties, and well, normal life as we knew it, the latest variant has put yet another hold on the return-to-office plans of companies across the country. This has left many workers to ponder whether they’ll ever make a full return to the office, or if it’s even necessary after two full years of WFH. A recent New York Times story by reporter Emma Goldberg suggests that the answer to the return date conundrum may lie in ditching them completely.
ECONOMY

