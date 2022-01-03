ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl tests positive for COVID-19

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Republican Heidi Ganahl explains why she's challenging Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, pictured on a screen behind her, in a campaign video released Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.  (via YouTube)

Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be sidelined from campaign events this week, a campaign spokeswoman told Colorado Politics Monday morning.

The University of Colorado regent and the leading Republican challenger to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, is vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, Lexi Swearingen said.

Ganahl won't be attending the candidate forum scheduled Thursday in Fort Lupton, which would have been the first time all the major GOP candidates for governor were to have appeared on stage together. The forum is sponsored by the Republican Women of Weld.

Ganahl and members of her family learned they had the virus over the weekend, her campaign said.

The diagnosis comes as the omicron variant sweeps through the country, hitting Colorado particularly hard, according to data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

On Friday, the state reported 9,287 new cases, reflecting a sharp upswing in cases over the previous week, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

Thursday's sold-out Republican gubernatorial forum will proceed with seven of the 14 declared GOP candidates in attendance, a spokeswoman for the sponsoring group told Colorado Politics on Monday. Candidates who have confirmed they will attend include Greg Lopez, Danielle Neuschwanger, Jack Dillender, Darryl Gibbs, Jeff Fry, Jason Lopez and Jon Gray-Ginsberg.

Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis, tested positive for the virus in late November 2020, before vaccines had become available.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantining with mild symptoms.

Last week, Denver extended its indoor mask order through Feb. 3, and metro area counties Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Jefferson and Arapahoe are continuing with their mask requirements, which vary somewhat in the specifics.

In mid-December, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow became the fourth member of Colorado's congressional delegation to report testing positive for COVID-19, following an official trip to Ukraine. Fully vaccinated, he said he was experiencing mild symptoms and has since emerged from isolation, a spokeswoman told Colorado Politics.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, who was also fully vaccinated, tested positive in August, and U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter and Doug Lamborn both came down with the virus in late 2020. All experienced mild symptoms.

Colorado's toll from COVID-19 stands at 10,485 as the global pandemic approaches the beginning of its third year and the highly contagious new variant surges. Public health officials say the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus are among the unvaccinated.

This developing story has been updated.

Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea faces back surgery

Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea, one of eight candidates seeking the nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, plans to undergo back surgery in the coming days, Colorado Politics has learned. While the surgery means the 59-year-old construction company owner may have to curtail in-person campaign events temporarily, a spokesman...
Polis appoints former rival to economic post

Gov. Jared Polis has appointed his former gubernatorial rival, Republican Walker Stapleton, as his designee on the economic body that seeks to attract companies to Colorado and assists businesses with their expansion plans in the state. Stapleton, who lost to Polis in the 2018 governor's race, served two terms as...
COVER STORY | Legislative leaders set agenda, priorities for 2022 session

The second regular session of the 73rd Colorado General Assembly will convene on Jan. 12 at the state Capitol in Denver, where, for the next 120 days, Democrats will tackle American Rescue Plan Act spending while Republicans will target fees and taxes to provide Coloradans economic relief as prices of commodities surge. The legislature will meet at a time when the economy is poised to rebound, although the threat from COVID-19 could derail that, and the state will have plenty of cash - $3.2 billion...
Biden to survey Colorado wildfire damage, comfort victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden set out Friday to comfort Colorado residents grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses that were destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder. Two people remained unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes. Biden, and his wife, Jill, were traveling to Boulder County to survey the damage....
NOONAN | A dozen statistical baselines for 2022

Let's start the new year with statistical baselines of where we are now. Then, at the end of the year, we'll see if anything changes and how things turn out. Baseline No. 1: 44% of Coloradans are currently registered as unaffiliated (UAF), as of December 2021. Democrats come in a distant second at 29%, with the GOP lagging at 26%. Everyone else adds up to 1%. Total active registered voters are 3,715,056.
Neguse introduces legislation to prevent wildfires, set aside $100 million for rehabilitation efforts

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse introduced on Friday legislation designed to help prevent wildfires, fund firefighting programs and boost the ability of communities to recover from fires. The Lafayette Democrat, who represents the neighborhoods in Boulder County devastated last week by the Marshall fire, said he sped up introduction of the...
The Denver Gazette

'It'll get worse': Omicron surge hammers health care workforce

The omicron variant's unprecedented surge is straining Colorado's already exhausted health care workforce, and a physician who helped write hospitals' emergency triage plans late last year said Friday the state would benefit from enacting them now. "From a staffing perspective, it'll get worse," said Anuj Mehta, a researcher and Denver...
Images of chaos: AP photographers capture U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — When supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, The Associated Press had nine photographers inside and outside the building. As the chaotic day unfolded, they shot hundreds of photos that were transmitted live within minutes, giving the world a front-row...
BIDLACK | Remembering the Big Antifa

When I sat down at my computer on the morning of Jan. 6, 2022, I was at first tempted to write a few words about the sorry state of political discourse in the United States today given that, exactly a year ago, I was riveted to the TV news. I watched something never before seen in the US, not even during the Civil War: a confederate flag being carried proudly through the halls of the very Capitol building I walked many times during my life. I was shocked then and am saddened now by the events that unfolded that day, and perhaps even worse, the political brainwashing the national GOP has undergone to purge actual facts from memory.
Colorado King Soopers workers to strike for better pay, working conditions

Thousands of King Soopers workers across Colorado plan to strike for better pay and working conditions, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 labor union announced Thursday. The labor union said its 8,400 workers intend to strike, and they will announce a start date in the coming days. This comes as the union has been in a heated contract dispute with King Soopers for months, with the current contract set to expire on Saturday. ...
SONDERMANN | The day American exceptionalism died

To be a political columnist and not note the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 is akin to visiting the Sistine Chapel and failing to look up. Few will forget where they were and how they took in the news on that horrible day. For those of my generation, it was a signal moment on par with the Kennedy assassination, the Challenger explosion and, of course, 9/11.
